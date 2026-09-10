SLAT Official Mock Test Announced: Symbiosis Law School Invites Aspirants to Prepare for SLAT 2027

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has announced the SLAT Official Mock Test, giving law aspirants across the country the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the exam pattern ahead of the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2027. SLAT is the gateway to premier undergraduate law programmes offered by Symbiosis Law Schools in Pune, Noida, Hyderabad and Nagpur.

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Candidates must complete their application for the mock test before 14th September 2026. The mock test itself will be held on 16th September 2026, from 10 AM to 11 PM, giving candidates a full day's window to attempt it at their own convenience within that timeframe. The initiative is designed to help aspirants prepare for SLAT 2027. SLAT 2027 will be conducted in 62 centres across India on two dates: December 19, 2026 (Saturday) and December 26, 2026 (Saturday). By working through the mock test's format in advance, candidates can build familiarity with the same Computer-Based Test (CBT) structure they will encounter on the day: 60 questions to be answered in 60 minutes across five sections, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning, Reading Comprehension and General Knowledge, with no negative marking. Candidates may appear for both SLAT 2027 attempts, with the higher of the two scores considered for evaluation, and registration and payment for SLAT 2027 closes on December 4, 2026 (Friday).

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Eligibility Criteria for SLAT 2027:

Applicants must have passed Standard XII (10+2) or an equivalent examination from a recognised board with a minimum of 45% marks or equivalent grade. Candidates from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes require a minimum of 40% marks.

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Registration Process and Fee for SLAT 2027:

The SLAT test registration fee is ₹2,550 per test (government taxes additional, as and when applicable), with an additional ₹1,000 per programme for institute selection. Candidates preparing via the mock test are encouraged to complete their SLAT 2027 registration separately through the official portal ahead of the December 4, 2026 deadline. Both the mock test application and SLAT 2027 registration are to be completed at SLAT 2027.

Aspirants are encouraged to make the most of this opportunity to strengthen their preparation ahead of SLAT 2027. The mock test marks an important step towards securing a place at one of India's premier law schools.

Media contact: info@slat-test.org

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