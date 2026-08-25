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Home / Business / Sleeply Enters India's Mattress Industry backed by 36 years of expertise by Aadi Foam

Sleeply Enters India's Mattress Industry backed by 36 years of expertise by Aadi Foam

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ANI
Updated At : 04:03 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 25: Aadi Foam has announced the launch of Sleeply, its new mattress brand, marking the company's entry into India's evolving sleep and mattress market. Backed by over 36 years of experience in the foam industry. Sleeply brings together Aadi Group's legacy of quality and consistency with a new-generation approach to comfort, innovation, and the evolving needs of Indian consumers.

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Sleeply has been created with a clear vision: To make better sleep a more accessible and meaningful part of everyday life. The brand aims to go beyond the conventional mattress proposition by focusing on comfort, support, thoughtful design, and sleep innovation.

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One of the key innovations associated with Sleeply is S5 Adaptive Zones™, a proprietary five-zone sleep support system developed to provide differentiated support across key areas of the body. The technology reflects Sleeply's focus on developing solutions that respond more thoughtfully to individual sleep and comfort needs. S5 Adaptive Zones™ is featured in selected mattresses within the Sleeply portfolio.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Lokesh Jain, Managing Director, Aadi Foam & Founder, Sleeply, said: "Sleeply is the coming together of 36 years of our experience with the aspirations of a new generation. We have combined our understanding of foam and manufacturing with a fresh approach to sleep, comfort and innovation. With USP such as our S5 Adaptive Zones™, we are focused on creating products that address different sleep needs while making quality and comfort accessible to more consumers. For us, Sleeply is not just a brand launch--it is the beginning of a journey towards better comfort, better sleep and a better tomorrow."

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The brand represents a combination of Aadi Group's experience and the new generation's expectations from sleep products--quality, comfort, innovation and trust. This philosophy is central to Sleeply's brand vision and its ambition to build a meaningful, long-term relationship with consumers.

Sleeply's portfolio has been developed to address different consumer preferences and sleep requirements, with mattresses available across multiple comfort and construction categories. The brand is now available through online and offline channels, enabling consumers to discover, experience and purchase Sleeply products through multiple touchpoints.

As the Indian sleep category continues to evolve, Sleeply aims to contribute to this shift by bringing together manufacturing expertise, product innovation and consumer-focused design under one brand.

For Aadi Group, Sleeply represents the next chapter of its journey--bringing years of manufacturing experience together with a new-generation consumer brand built around the belief that better sleep can contribute to a better everyday life. The brand's philosophy is rooted in the belief that a mattress should deliver more than a product; it should create an experience of comfort, care, and trust.

Sleeply -- Built for Better Sleep.

About Sleeply

Sleeply is a new-generation mattress brand from Aadi Foam, built on more than 36 years of experience in the foam industry. The brand combines Aadi Group's manufacturing expertise with a focus on comfort, innovation, and evolving consumer sleep needs.

Sleeply's portfolio includes mattresses across different comfort and construction categories, with S5 Adaptive Zones™ serving as one of its proprietary sleep technologies, featured in selected products.

About Aadi Group

With over 36 years of expertise, Aadi Group has evolved from its beginnings in distribution into an established foam manufacturing business. The company's journey has been defined by a steadfast commitment to quality, consistency, customer trust, and continuous technological advancement, laying a strong foundation for the launch of Sleeply.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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