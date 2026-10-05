SleepyCat Expands Its Retail Footprint Across India

GURUGRAM, India, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As India's consumption landscape moves beyond the traditional metro markets, SleepyCat is taking its sleep experience to a wider audience with an expanded retail footprint across Indore, Jaipur, Zirakpur, Ludhiana, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Surat.

This expansion marks another step in the brand's effort to make quality sleep products more accessible while bringing its experience-led mattress shopping journey closer to you.

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For a category as personal as sleep, the ability to see, feel, and experience a mattress before making a purchase can make all the difference. With its growing network of Sleep Studios, SleepyCat is bringing this offline experience to more of India's fast-growing cities, giving people the opportunity to move beyond online specifications and discover what actually feels comfortable for them.

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Sleep Shopping, Now Closer to You

Buying a mattress is different from buying other home essentials. One can compare dimensions, materials and features online, but comfort is something one ultimately needs to experience for themselves.

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That is where SleepyCat's growing network of Sleep Studios comes in.

As the brand expands beyond India's major metros, the aim is to give customers an opportunity to walk into a SleepyCat Studio, explore different mattress options, understand their features and, most importantly, try them out.

Whether one's moving into a new home, upgrading their existing mattress or simply looking for better sleep, having a physical space to explore options can make the process more comfortable and informed.

Bringing the SleepyCat Experience to More Cities

SleepyCat's retail expansion now reaches several cities that are seeing changing lifestyles, growing urban communities and increasing demand for convenient, experience-led shopping.

The brand's expanding presence includes:

• Indore

• Jaipur

• Zirakpur

• Ludhiana

• Visakhapatnam

• Kakinada

• Surat

For customers, that means the SleepyCat experience is becoming easier to access without necessarily having to travel to a larger metro.

Why Try a Mattress Before Buying One?

Think about one's usual shopping experience. One might spend time comparing products online, read reviews and look at specifications before making a purchase.

But with a mattress, there's another question that matters: "Does this feel right for me?"

At a SleepyCat Studio, customers can actually lie down and experience different mattresses for themselves. They can explore different comfort levels, understand the materials and speak to the SleepyCat team about their sleep preferences.

If a person sleeps on their side, prefer a firmer surface, want additional support or simply don't know where to begin, the in-store experience gives an opportunity to explore rather than simply choose from a screen.

Designed Around the Way One Sleeps

There's no universal definition of a perfect mattress.

One's sleeping position, preferred firmness, body type, room environment and even whether one shares their bed can influence what feels comfortable to them.

SleepyCat's mattress range is designed to offer different comfort experiences, including memory foam, latex and hybrid options. The expanding retail network allows to experience these options in person and understand the differences before making a decision.

The experience can be particularly useful if this is the first time one's buying a mattress or upgrading after several years and aren't sure what has changed.

Beyond the Mattress

The SleepyCat retail experience extends beyond mattresses. Customers can also explore products designed to complete their sleep environment, including pillows, mattress protectors, toppers, bed frames and other sleep essentials.

This gives an opportunity to think about the sleep setup as a whole rather than treating the mattress as an isolated purchase.

A Retail Expansion Built Around Experience

SleepyCat's expansion across Indore, Jaipur, Zirakpur, Ludhiana, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Surat represents a move toward making its physical retail experience available to more people across India.

As shopping habits evolve, the line between online convenience and offline experience is becoming less distinct. One may discover a product online, research it on their phone and then want to experience it in person before making the final decision.

SleepyCat's growing network of Sleep Studios brings these two parts of the journey together.

So, whether in Indore or Jaipur, Zirakpur or Ludhiana, Visakhapatnam or Kakinada, or Surat, take a more hands-on approach to choosing your next mattress.

Because when choosing something, you'll spend roughly a third of your life using, sometimes the best way to know if it's right is simple: try it, take your time, and see how it feels.

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