New Delhi [India], August 28: Sloan India, a subsidiary of Sloan Valve Company, USA, has launched two innovative flushing solutions: the industry's first flushometer with a 20mm inlet--the TruFlush Manual Dual-Flush Flushometer--and Sloan's first sensor-based dual-flush flushometer that complies with green building standards--the TruFlush Sensor Dual-Flush Flushometer. Both products are proudly designed and manufactured at Sloan's Gurugram facility.

The 20mm inlet TruFlush Dual-Flush Flushometer delivers a groundbreaking design that significantly reduces piping costs for developers--without compromising on powerful, reliable flushing performance. By incorporating TruFlush in innovative plumbing infra designs, ledge walls can be avoided to create more usable space for compact restrooms. With LEED v5 raising the bar for sustainability by explicitly emphasizing the reuse of treated water, and local/state regulations increasingly encouraging the use of STP-treated water for non-potable applications such as flushing, TruFlush remains the only credible option in India that has been tested to withstand the harshest water conditions.

The TruFlush Sensor Dual-flush Flushometer, Sloan's first sensor-based dual-flush system in the market to meet Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) norms. With more architects and designers prioritizing disability-inclusive designs for public restrooms, Sloan's sensor-activated dual-flush flushometer is the ideal choice for accessible, hygienic, and water-efficient restrooms. Its touch-free operation and dual-flush functionality help reduce water usage, while advanced infrared sensors, electrical override for manual activation, and piston valve technology ensure reliable performance, user comfort, and compliance with sustainability and accessibility standards.

"India's construction and infrastructure sectors are undergoing a rapid transformation where efficiency, sustainability, and user experience are seen as essential requirements," said Anil Sawhney, Managing Director, Sloan India. "Our research indicates a growing demand for solutions that balance performance with long-term operational savings. Introducing these advancements from our India operations reflects our commitment to building products that fit local needs while supporting the country's long-term urban growth strategies."

With these launches, Sloan India reinforces its position as a pioneer in water-efficient restroom technologies. Both products are designed with water conservation, space efficiency, and cost-effectiveness in mind, providing developers with practical alternatives to concealed cisterns--without compromising on performance or design versatility.

