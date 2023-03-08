Slowdown in growth temporary: Moody's

PTI

New Delhi, March 7

Moody’s Analytics on Tuesday said India’s domestic economy, rather than trade, is its primary engine of growth and the slowdown in economic activity late last year will only be temporary.\

Emerging market outlook India’s GDP growth slowed to a three-quarter low of 4.4% in October-December, 2022, mainly due to contraction in manufacturing and low private consumption expenditure

While the manufacturing sector contracted by 1.1%, private consumption expenditure slowed to 2.1% in the October-December quarter of current fiscal

In its report on emerging market outlook, Moody’s said growth slowed substantially on a year-ago basis, with private consumption lagging overall GDP for the first time since the Delta wave of Covid struck the economy in the second quarter of 2021

