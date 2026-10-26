SLS Pune Invites Applications for the One-Year LL.M. Programme via AIAT

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 26: Applications are now open for the One-Year LL.M. programme at Symbiosis Law School, Pune (SLS Pune), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) . Admission is through the Symbiosis All India Admission Test (AIAT), which is mandatory for candidates seeking a place on the programme.

Advertisement

With a legacy spanning 50 years, SLS Pune is ranked 7th by the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Education, Government of India, in 2025. It was one of the pioneering institutions in the country to introduce a One-Year LL.M. programme, in 2013, and emphasises an interdisciplinary, research-oriented approach to legal studies.

Advertisement

Applicants must hold a Three-Year or Five-Year LL.B. degree from any recognised university or Institution of National Importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade. Candidates from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes require a minimum of 45% marks. Candidates awaiting final-year LL.B. results may also apply, subject to submission of a passing certificate meeting the same marks criteria by the announced date.

SLS Pune has built a strong international research profile, anchored by the Jean Monnet Chair on EU Climate Justice Law, Governance, Management and Policy and four Erasmus+ CBHE KA2 projects awarded by the European Union. This work is driven through the Symbiosis Centre for Advanced Legal Studies and Research (SCALSAR), the institute's dedicated research body, which runs across three clusters, Science, Technology and Innovation Law; Rule of Law in Context; and Comparative Law, and hosts SYMROLIC, its annual international research conference. The LL.M. programme itself works in close association with SCALSAR, with students and faculty engaged in publishing research output, reflected in around 203 articles published by SIU Pune-affiliated authors across 2024 and 2025, including 156 in Scopus/WoS-indexed journals. The programme also offers EU Law and International Law as one of its specialisations, alongside Value-Added Courses in EU Competition Law, EU Data Protection, and Privacy Law, and includes legal writing instruction delivered by faculty from the United States.

Advertisement

"The One-Year LL.M. at SLS Pune was built to go beyond conventional legal study, it brings together research, international exposure and interdisciplinary thinking to prepare scholars who can engage with law as it evolves globally. As we open applications through AIAT this year, we remain committed to shaping research-centric legal minds ready to contribute to academia, policy and practice alike," said Prof. (Dr.) Shashikala Gurpur, Director, Symbiosis Law School, Pune, and Dean, Faculty of Law, Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

LL.M. graduates from SLS Pune go on to a broad spread of career paths: sector-wise placement data shows law firms accounting for the largest share at 42%, followed by corporate roles at 29%, with the remainder spread across litigation, insurance, banking, the public sector, judiciary and other sectors. Recruiters for the programme have included Cummins India, JM Financial, IndusInd Bank, Mercedes-Benz, Bajaj Allianz, Ernst & Young and PwC, among others.

The programme carries a sanctioned intake of 100 students (subject to approval), plus a further 20 subject to approval. It is a full-time, non-residential, one-year course delivered in English, structured across a semester pattern totalling two semesters.

Admission Process:

The AIAT is conducted in Centre-Based Test (CBT) mode at select centres across India. The written test, carrying 70% weightage, comprises objective and subjective components assessing aptitude for teaching, research, legal aptitude and basic legal knowledge, over a duration of 105 minutes. This is followed by a Personal Interaction (PI) carrying 30% weightage, of approximately 10 minutes, assessing candidates' personal attributes, fitment, work experience, publications and Statement of Purpose.

Registration Process and Fee:

The AIAT registration fee is ₹2,150, with an additional ₹1,000 per institute applied to.

For more details and to apply, visit: www.symlaw.ac.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)