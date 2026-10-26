SLS Pune Invites Applications for the Three-Year LL.B. Programme via AIAT

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 26: Applications are now open for the Three-Year LL.B. programme at Symbiosis Law School, Pune (SLS Pune), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University). Admission is through the Symbiosis All India Admission Test (AIAT), which is mandatory for candidates seeking a place on the programme.

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With a legacy spanning 50 years, SLS Pune is ranked 7th by the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Education, Government of India, in 2025. Reintroduced in 2014, the Three-Year LL.B. is designed for graduates from diverse academic backgrounds, including arts, humanities, management and engineering, who wish to pursue a career in law. The institute's research profile is anchored by the Jean Monnet Chair on EU Climate Justice Law, Governance, Management and Policy and four Erasmus+ CBHE KA2 projects awarded by the European Union.

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Applicants must be graduates from any recognised university or Institution of National Importance with a minimum of 45% marks or equivalent grade. Candidates from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes require a minimum of 40% marks.

SLS Pune's research work is driven through the Symbiosis Centre for Advanced Legal Studies and Research (SCALSAR), the institute's dedicated research body, which runs across three clusters, Science, Technology and Innovation Law; Rule of Law in Context; and Comparative Law, and hosts SYMROLIC, its annual international research conference.

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"The Three-Year LL.B. programme exists for a specific kind of student, someone who has already built expertise in another field and now wants to bring that perspective into law. At SLS Pune, we don't ask them to leave that background behind, we help them use it. Whether they come from engineering, management, the humanities or the sciences, our aim is to prepare them for a legal career that is both globally aware and genuinely interdisciplinary," said Prof. (Dr.) Shashikala Gurpur, Director, Symbiosis Law School, Pune, and Dean, Faculty of Law, Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

The programme carries a sanctioned intake of 60 students. It is a full-time, three-year course delivered in English, structured across a semester pattern totalling six semesters.

Admission Process:

The AIAT is conducted in Centre-Based Test (CBT) mode at select centres across India. It comprises a writing sample of two subjective questions worth 20 marks each (40 marks total, 65 minutes), 10 objective multiple-choice questions worth 20 marks covering general knowledge, legal reasoning and reading comprehension, and an online psychometric test worth 10 marks (20 minutes). This is followed by a Personal Interaction (PI) carrying 30 marks, assessing candidates' personal attributes, fitment, work experience, global outlook, professionalism, ethics and values.

Registration Process and Fee:

The registration fee for the Three-Year LL.B. programme at Symbiosis Law School, Pune, is ₹2,150 for the Symbiosis All India Admission Test (AIAT). Candidates must complete their registration and fee payment by 4 December 2026. Candidates are also required to upload a Statement of Purpose (not exceeding 250 words) and a Letter of Recommendation from a Head/Supervisor/Professor at their institution, along with other required documents, as per the AIAT schedule.

For more details and to apply, visit: www.symlaw.ac.in

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