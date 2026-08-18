SM Steels And Powver Limited Reinforces Its Commitment To Inclusive Growth Through Aparajita, Celebrating Women Who Inspire Change

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 18: Reinforcing its commitment to inclusive growth and social progress, SM Steels and Powver Limited, one of Eastern India's leading industrial conglomerates with a strong presence in steel, power and infrastructure, has partnered with the 15th edition of Aparajita, a distinguished platform dedicated to recognising women who have broken barriers, challenged conventions and created a lasting impact across diverse fields. The grand felicitation ceremony held on August 14, 2026, at JW Marriott Kolkata, brought together distinguished leaders from industry, public life, social development and culture to honour women whose journeys continue to inspire meaningful change.

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For SM Steels and Powver Limited, the association with Aparajita reflects a philosophy that extends beyond business excellence. Established with the vision of being a customer-driven, quality-centric and socially responsible organisation, the company believes that meaningful growth is measured not only by industrial achievements but also by its contribution towards creating a more inclusive and progressive society. Supporting platforms that recognise changemakers aligns with its commitment to community development, ethical governance and responsible corporate citizenship.

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The event gained added significance as Aparajita celebrated its 15th edition under the theme "Continuum", symbolising the continuity of courage, resilience and transformative leadership. This year's edition also marked the launch of the Aparajita Institution, an initiative envisioned to take the platform's mission beyond annual recognition by creating opportunities, strengthening communities and nurturing future generations of women leaders.

The 2026 edition witnessed an overwhelming response, with hundreds of nominations received from across the country. The nominees represented diverse backgrounds, from entrepreneurs, educators and healthcare professionals to artists, scientists, sportspersons, environmental advocates and grassroots social workers. Many of the women honoured have overcome significant personal and professional challenges to create lasting impact within their communities, demonstrating leadership, resilience and a commitment to nation-building.

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A special highlight of the event was the felicitation of Anupreet Kaur, an accomplished flute musician, who was honoured for her contribution to music. She was felicitated by Mr Manish Khemmka, Chairman & Managing Director, adding a cultural dimension to the celebrations and recognising the importance of supporting artistic talent and cultural expression.

The ceremony brought together members of the Aparajita council, jury, institutional partners and other dignitaries, who witnessed the recognition of women from diverse fields and backgrounds, further underscoring the platform's role in highlighting stories of achievement and resilience.

Representing SM Steels and Powver Limited., Mr Manish Khemmka, Chairman & Managing Director, addressed the gathering and reiterated the company's commitment to inclusive growth and women's empowerment. "At SM Steels and Powver Limited, we believe that true industrial growth must go hand-in-hand with social progress. Our association with Aparajita is a celebration of the resilience, leadership, and indomitable spirit of women who are driving real change in society. Women play an indispensable role in nation-building, and we remain deeply committed to supporting platforms that honor their achievements and inspire future generations," he said.

The company's association with Aparajita also reflects its workplace values, where integrity, diversity and inclusion form the foundation of its organisational culture. By fostering a safe and respectful work environment and adhering to progressive workplace practices, including compliance with the POSH Act and the Maternity Benefit Act, SM Steels and Powver Limited continues to strengthen its commitment towards empowering women both within and beyond the workplace.

Through its partnership with Aparajita, SM Steels and Powver Limited reaffirmed its conviction that, by recognising individuals whose work has transformed lives across sectors and communities, the company continues to champion an inclusive vision of progress, one where industry, social responsibility and community development move forward together.

Website: https://www.smgroup.co.in/index.html

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