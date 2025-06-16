DT
PT
Small Businesses Can Now Secure Business Loans Online with Bajaj Markets

Small Businesses Can Now Secure Business Loans Online with Bajaj Markets

PTI
Updated At : 11:36 AM Jun 16, 2025 IST
Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Bajaj Markets has made it easier for small business owners across India to apply for business loans online, without visiting a branch or dealing with lengthy paperwork.

The digital marketplace connects entrepreneurs with a wide network of trusted loan providers, helping them discover funding options that suit their unique business needs. From working capital to machinery upgrades, business loans available on Bajaj Markets are designed to support a wide range of use cases.

What makes it easy for business owners? • Digital application process: No physical forms or in-person visits.

• Quick eligibility check: Just basic details like business type, turnover, location, etc.

• Multiple offers in one place: The platform matches users with suitable lenders based on the information provided.

• Flexible terms: Borrowers can view and compare interest rates, tenures, and business loan amounts before making a decision.

The verification process is quick, and approvals are handled as per the respective lender's process.

This streamlined experience helps reduce wait times and gives entrepreneurs better control over their financing decisions. Bajaj Markets simplifies how small businesses access credit by removing traditional hurdles and replacing them with speed, clarity, and convenience.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a tech solutions provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong technology services business - Bajaj Technology Services, through which it offers a wide gamut of digital technology solutions spanning Experience, Commerce, Engineering, CRM, Data & AI, Cloud, Digital Agency, and Emerging Tech practices.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets’ app from the Play Store or App Store to experience “India ka Financial Supermarket”.

To know more about Bajaj Technology Services, visit www.bajajtechnologyservices.com.

Image: Bajaj Markets Empowers Small Businesses for Future Growth (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff).

