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New Delhi [India], July 20: Elitecon International Ltd shares remained in focus after the company outlined a comprehensive business recovery roadmap following progress in the restoration of its banking operations, a development that is expected to support the normalization of its day-to-day business activities.

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The company informed investors that it has made significant progress after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued a clarification to banks in connection with the interim regulatory proceedings. Following the clarification, Elitecon received communication from Kotak Mahindra Bank regarding the removal of restrictions on one of its bank accounts, enabling the company to gradually resume regular financial operations.

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According to the company, the restoration of banking access marks an important milestone in its efforts to meet legitimate obligations towards employees, customers, vendors and other stakeholders. The management stated that it is now focused on regularising business payments, rebuilding operational capabilities and restoring confidence across its business ecosystem.

Elitecon also outlined its immediate priorities, which include restoring full access to banking channels in line with SEBI's clarification, strengthening its workforce, completing the financial reporting process for FY26, and pursuing new business opportunities through a disciplined and responsible approach. The company said these initiatives are aimed at ensuring business continuity while laying the foundation for long-term sustainable growth.

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The update comes against the backdrop of SEBI's interim order issued on March 30, 2026, which had imposed restrictions on debits from certain bank accounts linked to the company and other noticees. Elitecon clarified that the observations contained in the interim order are preliminary in nature and that the investigation and related proceedings remain ongoing, with no final conclusions having been reached.

Investor sentiment turned positive following the latest development, with Elitecon International shares rising over 11% during Monday's trading session despite weakness in the broader equity markets. The stock has, however, witnessed significant volatility over recent months amid regulatory developments.

Elitecon International operates in the tobacco and allied products segment, with business operations spanning domestic and international markets. The company has been expanding its FMCG footprint while continuing to strengthen its export presence across Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

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