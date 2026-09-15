Small-Town Girl Sufia Tanweer Takes a Big Leap Towards Bollywood with Oye Chill Maar

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: Dreams nurtured in a small town are now taking Sufia Tanweer towards the bright lights of Bollywood. The Bhagalpur-born actress, who has steadily built her acting journey across theatre, short films, television, web projects, music videos and South Indian cinema, is now ready to take her biggest step yet with her Hindi film debut, Oye Chill Maar, releasing in cinemas nationwide on September 25, 2026.

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Directed and edited by Nitin M. Rokade and produced by Tulshiram Deorukhkar, Oye Chill Maar marks an important milestone in Sufia’s career. The actress plays a pivotal role in the upcoming social psychological thriller, which has already generated curiosity among audiences. For Sufia, the film represents the beginning of a new chapter as she sets her sights firmly on Hindi cinema.

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Before entering feature films, Sufia built her craft through theatre, where she developed her understanding of characters, emotions and performance. She subsequently appeared in lead roles in short films including X-Talk, Move On and Hi Honey, besides featuring in television serials, web projects and music videos. Her work across these varied formats helped her gain valuable on-camera experience and gradually establish herself as an actress to watch.

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Her journey also took her to South Indian cinema, where she made her mark as a leading actress with the Telugu film Naa Telugodu. The film, which began filming in January 2025 and released in December 2025, became an important milestone in her career and gave her the opportunity to experience the world of feature filmmaking.

Now, Oye Chill Maar brings Sufia to Hindi audiences. She has been actively travelling with the film’s team for its promotional campaign, visiting cities including Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain, among others. The actress has been enjoying the love, attention and appreciation received from audiences during these promotional interactions and is visibly excited about finally presenting her work to Hindi film viewers.

With her Hindi debut just around the corner, Sufia has her fingers crossed and bigger dreams in her eyes. She now hopes to take on more challenging and substantial characters and establish herself as a strong leading actress in Bollywood as well as South Indian cinema.

For this young actress from Bhagalpur, Oye Chill Maar is more than just a debut—it is the next big step in a journey driven by ambition, perseverance and the dream of making a lasting mark on the big screen.

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