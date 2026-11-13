PNN

New Delhi [India], November 13: NCR-based real estate developer SMARR Realty concluded its three-day Property Fest 2026, drawing numerous visitors and generating encouraging interest in its commercial real estate portfolio. Held in New Gurugram, the fest brought together prospective investors, customers and channel partners to explore three developments: Vista Corner and Vista Centre in Sector 89, and SMARR City Centre 92 in Sector 92. The event offered visitors an opportunity to understand the projects, interact with the sales team and explore exclusive festival offers and booking benefits.

Footfall across the three days reflected the interest generated by the event, with buyers engaging with the featured developments and exploring the commercial property opportunities on offer. The event brought the three projects together on a common platform, allowing visitors to understand their respective propositions and discuss available options with the SMARR Realty team. The event also provided a dedicated window for customers to explore the limited-period booking benefits announced for the festival.

A spokesperson for SMARR Realty said, “The response to the Property Fest has been encouraging, and we are pleased to see buyers and investors taking an active interest in our commercial developments. For us, the event was an opportunity to bring people closer to the projects, help them understand what each one offers and have meaningful conversations around their investment plans. The participation of customers and our channel partners also made the festival an important platform for engagement. We thank everyone who visited us over the three days and look forward to building on these conversations as we continue to connect buyers with commercial real estate opportunities in New Gurugram.”

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A key part of the Property Fest was its exclusive offer structure, which was available to customers making bookings during the three-day event. The campaign also included a dedicated incentive structure for channel partners, encouraging their participation and engagement with prospective buyers. By bringing customers, investors and channel partners together, the festival created a focused platform for project discovery, discussions and investment-related enquiries.

The festival featured Vista Corner and Vista Centre in Sector 89, along with City Centre 92 in Sector 92, bringing SMARR Realty’s commercial offerings into focus over the three-day event. The initiative was designed to connect prospective investors with the company’s projects while allowing visitors to explore festival-specific benefits and take their investment discussions forward.

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