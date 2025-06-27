Smart Fixed Deposit Savings Made Simple With The Wizely App

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: In 2023, Indians invested over Rs. 103 trillion in Fixed Deposits (FDs), as per Business Today. Fixed deposits account for nearly 40% of the annual distribution volume of financial products, and the shift toward digital solutions is transforming how Indians invest in this traditional avenue. The Wizely App for FDs is a prime example of this modernisation.

Booking FDs on the Wizely App is both seamless and 100% paperless. With its user-friendly app, Wizely empowers users to explore multiple FD options on a single platform. It offers investors the opportunity to earn higher returns, enjoy greater transparency, and benefit from unmatched convenience.

With the ability to invest instantly in a risk-free option for the future, consumers can not only save easily but also save smartly. Here's how.

How Wizely is Modernising Savings

By combining technology with a trusted investment avenue, the Wizely App for FDs transforms how users manage their savings. Here's how investors can benefit from it:

* Effortless Browsing and Comparing

Wizely enables users to browse and compare FDs from multiple issuers seamlessly. This eliminates the need to visit multiple websites or branches, consolidating all options into a single, convenient platform.

* Creating FDs from RBI-licensed Banks and Top-Rated NBFCs

By offering FDs from RBI-licensed banks and highly reputable NBFCs, Wizely ensures that users can access credible and secure options. This variety also empowers users to choose the option that best fits their financial goals.

* Interest Rates up to 9.10%

The Wizely platform offers interest rates up to 9.10%. This helps users maximise returns on their savings, especially in a fluctuating interest rate environment.

* Insured by DICGC up to Rs. 5 Lakhs

Each FD offered by banks and booked via Wizely is insured up to Rs. 5 Lakhs by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC). This provides an added layer of safety and reassurance to investors.

* No Need for a New Account

Wizely eliminates the need to open a separate bank account for each FD. Users can invest using their existing account, making the process quicker and more user-friendly. Investors can deposit funds from their existing account and get the complete amount along with interest in the same account upon maturity.

* Low Entry Requirement

With a minimum investment amount of just Rs. 1,000, Wizely lowers the entry barrier for FD investments. It encourages first-time investors to start small and grow confidently.

* Pre-mature Withdrawal and Reinvestment Options

The platform offers flexibility with early withdrawal options. Upon withdrawal request, funds are generally credited within 5-7 working days. Users can also choose to reinvest their maturity proceeds with a few taps.

* Easy Monitoring

Wizely provides an intuitive dashboard where users can monitor all their FDs in one place. From tracking maturity dates to interest earned, everything is presented in the app for easy management of finances.

Getting Started with Fixed Deposits on Wizely

Here is how anyone can start investing smartly, right from their phone.

* To get started, download the Wizely App from the Play Store or App Store

* The user must open the app, enter the mobile number, and verify it with an OTP

* Confirm email and set a secure app PIN, or go with fingerprint or face recognition for faster logins

* Enter the full name for the profile setup

* On the home screen, users can tap on 'Invest in FD'

* To move ahead, users have to enter their PAN and date of birth

* Users can check out different FD interest rates and tenures, and pick the one that aligns with their goals

* Once selected, enter the amount they want to invest and complete the payment

After the FD is booked, tracking, reinvesting, or withdrawing can be managed right within the app. With the Wizely App for FDs, users can book, track, and manage FDs in just a few taps.

Things to Remember When Using the Wizely App

Before diving into FDs through the Wizely App, users should stay informed about a few key points to ensure a smooth experience:

* A stable internet connection is required for the app to function properly. Users will need it for updates and notifications.

* All FD bookings and payments are made directly through the user's individual bank account.

* At maturity, the amount (with interest) can either be credited back to the same bank account or reinvested.

* Investments are subject to market risks. Therefore, users should always read the related documents and do an independent evaluation before investing.

With FDs getting a digital makeover, saving money is no longer a complicated task. By booking FDs on the Wizely App, users can enjoy the power of compounding and invest smart. Whether the goal is to save up for a big purchase or simply to grow wealth safely, Wizely offers an instant and intuitive experience. To experience the new-age way of saving, users can download the Wizely app and start their FD journey today!

