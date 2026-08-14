Smart Garage and Oriental Insurance Announce Strategic Pan-India Cashless Tie-Up to Revolutionize Motor Insurance Claims

SMPL

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New Delhi [India], August 14: In a major development aimed at redefining the vehicle repair and insurance claim landscape in India, Smart Garage, a tech-driven multi-brand automotive service network, has officially partnered with The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL), one of India's premier Public Sector General Insurance companies.

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This strategic Pan-India tie-up is designed to deliver a 100% transparent, hassle-free, and seamless cashless motor claim experience to millions of vehicle owners across urban centres and Tier-2/Tier-3 towns nationwide.

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Bridging the Gap: Speed, Tech, and Trust

Traditionally, motor insurance claims have been fraught with delays, complex paperwork, lack of repair status visibility, and unexpected out-of-pocket expenses for policyholders.

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Through this national partnership, Smart Garage will integrate its digital-first automotive repair ecosystem directly with Oriental Insurance's extensive policy network. Oriental Insurance policyholders can now drive into any Smart Garage-affiliated workshop across the country and access immediate cashless repair approvals, eliminating out-of-pocket stress during vehicle breakdowns or accidents.

Key Highlights of the Partnership

Pan-India Cashless Facility: Oriental Insurance policyholders gain zero-hassle access to Smart Garage's standardized repair network, enabling direct billing between the garage network and Oriental Insurance.

End-to-End Transparency: Leveraging Smart Garage's digital workflow, customers receive real-time updates--from photo-based digital damage estimation and surveyor inspection status to final quality checks and vehicle delivery.

Rapid Approval Timelines: AI-assisted pre-inspection tools and streamlined surveyor coordination will drastically reduce claim turnaround times from industry averages down to a few business days.

Standardized Repair & Genuine Parts: Every vehicle serviced under this tie-up is backed by quality guarantees, certified technicians, and genuine OEM/OES spare parts.

Leadership Statements

"Our mission at Smart Garage has always been to bring greater trust, transparency, and digital convenience to vehicle servicing. Our partnership with Oriental Insurance is an important step towards connecting the insurance and repair ecosystems more seamlessly. By combining insurance processes with technology-enabled servicing, we aim to reduce friction for customers and create greater operational efficiency for industry stakeholders. Supporting eligible EVs also reflects our commitment to building infrastructure for the next generation of mobility."

The partnership further strengthens Smart Garage's InsuranceTech capabilities, which focus on digitizing vehicle inspection, damage assessment, repair estimation, claims coordination, and workshop workflows. By connecting these functions through technology, the company aims to address operational gaps across the automotive insurance and repair value chain.

About Smart Garage

Smart Garage, an AI-driven auto-service marketplace, operated by Smart Garage Network Private Limited, focused on digitizing vehicle servicing and insurance workflows.

The company has a network of 500+ partner garages across India and is targeting 10,000+ workshops by 2030. Its technology ecosystem spans InsuranceTech and GarageTech, supporting vehicle inspection, damage assessment, repair estimation, insurance claims, workshop management, and digital service workflows for both conventional and electric vehicles.

To know more about the founder, visit: LinkedIn Profile

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