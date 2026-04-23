Smart Home Expo to spotlight India’s rapidly evolving smart living ecosystem

23 April 2026, Mumbai, Maharashtra: Smart Home Expo 2026, organised by Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd and World Media Expo LLP, is set to return as India’s leading platform for smart home technology, bringing together over 450+ brand and showcasing more than 8000+ products. The upcoming expo will witness participation from leading global markets including Germany, United Kingdom, Switzerland, United States of America, Belgium, Turkey, and China, underscoring the sectors rapid expansion and increasing industry confidence in India as ahigh-growth market for smart living technologies. India’s smart living ecosystem—covering smart home automation, lighting, security, and high-end AV—is growing rapidly, driven by 5G adoption, urbanization, and rising demand for connected lifestyles. The smart home market is projected to reach USD 6.71 billion in 2026 (from USD 5.20 billion in 2025) and scale to USD 24.1 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 29.12%, according to Mordor intelligence. Key segments like smart security and lighting are also expanding strongly, fueled by safety needs, energy efficiency, and IoT integration, while high-end AV continues to grow as a premium lifestyle category—together shaping a fully integrated, intelligent home ecosystem.

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Reflecting these markets shifts, Smart Home Expo 2026 will showcase a diverse range of innovations across home automation, smart lighting, AV solutions, security systems and energy management technologies. Exhibitors are expected to unveil next-generation solutions spanning KNX-based automation, immersive audio-visual experiences, intelligent lighting systems and AI powered platforms designed to efficiency, security and user experience. Specialised zones such as the KNX pavilion and AV demo rooms will provide immersive, real-world demonstrations, enabling visitors to engage directly with cutting-edge applications of smart living.

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The exhibition is supported by leading industry bodies including Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Electronics Security Association of India (ESA), and Z-wave alliance, along with Knowledge Partners such as CEDIA, Council of Architecture, Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID – Mumbai Chapter), Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), International Association of Lighting Designers (IALD), Lighting Designers Association of India (LiDAI) and INBAC. These collaborations reinforce the show’s position as a key knowledge-sharing and networking platform for professionals across technology, design and infrastructure.

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Smart Home Expo 2026 is supported by a strong lineup of partners across key categories, reflecting the scale and industry relevance of the event. Havells India joins as the Title Partner, Electronics Mart India Limited (EMIL) as the Powered by Partner and KNX National India as the Technology Partner. Together, these partnerships reinforce the expo’s focus on smart technology, innovation, and design across residential and commercial spaces. The Platinum Partners include Sonos, Cinebels, PRO FX, Miantic, Vinshek, Smato Technologies, CP PLUS, Cavitak, and KEI.

The Premium Partners lineup includes Aero, RTI, Marantz, Basalte, GM Modular, BenQ, Epson, Optoma, Focal Powered by Naim, Devialet, Yale, MZ Audio Distribution, Klipsch, Theory, Loewe, Smart Node, James Loudspeaker, Dorset, Sony, Casadigi, Schneider Electric, Audio One, Gallo Acoustics, Godrej Locks, Rako Controls, Sonus Faber, JBL, DigiLux AI, Krix, L-Acoustics, Sound & Vision, MDT, Moorgen, EverGlow, JR Automation Technology, ELAN by Nice, LAFIT, Quba, Modo, Origin Acoustics, Sonodyne, Raylogic Control Systems, Dahua Technology & Unwired Connect.

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A key highlight of the 2026 edition will be the two-day CEDIA training workshop scheduled for 26th and 27th April offering hands on learning, and professional development opportunities for system integrators, designers, and industry stakeholders.

Speaking on the upcoming edition, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, shared: “India is at a pivotal moment in its smart home journey, where technology adoption is no longer confirmed to premium segments but is expanding rapidly into mainstream markets. Smart Home Expo has evolved into a strategic platform that not only showcases innovations but also facilitates meaningful dialogue between global technology providers and India’s growing ecosystem of developers, integrators, and consumers. The 2026 edition reflects this shift bringing together scale, innovation and knowledge under one roof.” Mr Sandeep Singh, Director, World Media Expo LLP, added: “What we are witnessing today is a fundamental shift in how smart technologies are being perceived and adopted in India. From smart home and audio-video to seamless user experiences, the demand is becoming more integrated and outcome driven. Smart Home Expo 2026, is designed mirror this evolution – offering a comprehensive platform where brands can demonstrate real-world applications, forge partnerships, and tap into one of the fastest growing smart home markets globally.” As the Indian market continues to evolve with no single dominant player, the competitive landscape is driving rapid innovation across AI-enabled automation, voice interfaces, in regional languages, and flexible service-based models. In this context Smart Home Expo 2026, will serve as a critical convergence point for the industry stakeholders enabling collaboration knowledge exchange, and business opportunities that will shape the future of smart living in india.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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