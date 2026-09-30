Smart, Secure and Scalable: Flatworld Mortgage Reimagines Mortgage Operations

• Automation and agentic AI, powered by MSuite, run directly across onboarding, processing, underwriting, QC, closing and servicing.

• Every automated output is checked at a defined human checkpoint before it becomes a lending decision, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001, and ISO 9001:2015 certification

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• Flatworld Mortgage has already absorbed 100% more loan volume at 24–48 hours' notice

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BENGALURU, India, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatworld Mortgage Solutions LLC, a strategic player in the mortgage processing space across the US announced a brand relaunch built on three pillars, Smart, Secure and Scalable, that reflects an operational transformation already running in production. With more than a decade running the US mortgage back office, Flatworld Mortgage has watched rising costs, heavier compliance scrutiny, and unpredictable loan volume stretch the industry's legacy cost-driven operating model past its limit. This transformation replaces headcount-driven processing with automation and agentic AI built directly into origination workflows, across underwriting support, QC, closing and post-closing.

Smart. MSuite, the AI platform, indexes more than 1 million pages a month across 450-plus document types at a 90%+ accuracy rate. It also runs automated income, asset, and credit review and undisclosed debt notification (UDN) processing. The workflow itself has changed, not just its speed: an agent now owns a part of each file end to end, reviewing it, requesting what's missing and escalating only when a decision needs judgment, which eliminates handoffs rather than speeding them up. Work that used to take a person the better part of a day, is now completed in minutes.

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Secure. Human-in-the-loop checkpoints are built into each workflow alongside the automation, so only genuine exceptions reach a person. In underwriting, for example, an agent pre-clears the conditions it can verify and flags the rest for an underwriter; the underwriter always has control over the credit decision. Each checkpoint is designed to be auditable, and data handling is secure, under SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001, and ISO 9001:2015 certification held at the Flatworld Solutions group level.

Scalable. In production, Flatworld Mortgage has already absorbed 100% more loan volume at 24 to 48 hours' notice, without a corresponding hiring cycle, with processing up to 40% faster than in-house baselines and a 55% net financial benefit in average cost savings and financial returns.

Speaking about the launch, David Antony, CEO of Flatworld Mortgage, said "Most AI in mortgage gets bolted onto an existing workflow. We took the opposite approach: we rebuilt the workflow first, decided what AI should do and what a person should own, and only then automated it. In a regulated industry, you can't say the AI made the call and I don't know why, someone must own that outcome. That's not a technology upgrade. It's a different way of building a mortgage operation."

Flatworld Mortgage is bringing the Smart, Secure, Scalable platform into conversations with lenders, servicers, and title companies this fall.

About Flatworld Mortgage

Flatworld Mortgage provides comprehensive solutions and BI/analytics services to lenders, brokers, servicers, correspondent lenders, and title companies across the US. The company runs around-the-clock operations, backed by a leadership team with decades of combined experience in US mortgage lending and regulation, and pairs that process expertise with MSuite, its automation and agentic AI platform. Flatworld Mortgage is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

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