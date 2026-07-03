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Home / Business / Smartail and Nexus Innovation Hub Partner to Build the Future of AI-Powered Education from Andhra Pradesh

Smartail and Nexus Innovation Hub Partner to Build the Future of AI-Powered Education from Andhra Pradesh

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ANI
Updated At : 04:23 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

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Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 3: In a significant step towards strengthening India's AI innovation ecosystem, Nexus Innovation Hub and Smartail Pvt. Ltd., creators of the award-winning DeepGrade AI Assessment Platform, have entered into a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence in education while creating new opportunities for technology talent in Andhra Pradesh.

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This collaboration brings together Nexus Innovation Hub's vision and Smartail's pioneering work in AI-powered educational assessment to build next-generation solutions that transform teaching, learning, and student evaluation. Smartail's innovation journey has been supported by leading ecosystem enablers, including the IndiaAI Global Accelerator Mission, IIM Bangalore NSRCEL, Gujarat University Startup and Entrepreneurship Council (GUSEC), and the NVIDIA Inception Program, strengthening its ability to scale globally.

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At the core of this partnership is DeepGrade, an AI-powered assessment platform that enables schools and universities to automatically evaluate handwritten and digital answer sheets with speed, consistency, and transparency. The platform supports both objective and descriptive assessments, provides detailed learning analytics, and significantly reduces the time teachers spend on repetitive grading tasks, allowing them to focus more on student engagement and mentoring. DeepGrade is already being used across institutions in India and internationally, supporting curricula such as CBSE, ICSE, State Boards, Cambridge, AQA, and Pearson Edexcel.

As part of this strategic collaboration, Smartail will expand its technology and operational footprint in Andhra Pradesh, with Nellore emerging as a key hub for innovation and growth. The initiative is expected to create employment opportunities across Artificial Intelligence, software and product development, quality engineering, customer success, sales and marketing, operations, and educational consulting, helping nurture local talent and build meaningful technology careers within the state.

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The partnership also aims to accelerate AI adoption across schools and universities in Andhra Pradesh by providing access to modern assessment technologies that reduce teacher workload, deliver faster results, generate actionable insights, and support competency-based education. Designed as an intelligent assistant, DeepGrade enhances academic quality while preserving teacher oversight and professional judgment.

Together, Smartail and Nexus Innovation Hub share a vision of positioning Andhra Pradesh as a hub for educational technology innovation. By combining Smartail's globally deployed AI platform with Nexus Innovation Hub's goals to support technology innovations, the partnership will develop world-class AI solutions from India for global markets. Beyond product innovation, the collaboration will foster employment, strengthen industry-academia engagement, and contribute to building a sustainable AI ecosystem in the region.

As education continues to embrace Artificial Intelligence, both organizations remain committed to ensuring that educators stay at the center of this transformation. The launch of the Innovation Hub in Nellore marks the beginning of a shared journey, bringing together technology, education, and local talent to create solutions with global impact.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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