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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 20: As Dholera Smart City transitions from vision to implementation and emerges as one of India's most ambitious urban development projects, SmartHomes Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. has announced a landmark environmental commitment under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.

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Through its flagship initiative, "Green SmartHomes. Green Dholera.," the company has committed to facilitating the plantation of 5 lakh plus trees across Dholera and its surrounding region over the coming years, contributing towards the creation of a greener, healthier, and more environmentally resilient urban ecosystem.

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Dholera is being developed as India's first Greenfield Smart City and is rapidly emerging as a next-generation economic and industrial ecosystem driven by renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, semiconductor investments, intelligent urban infrastructure, sustainable mobility, and world-class urban planning.

With transformative projects such as the Dholera International Airport, Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), Lothal, semiconductor manufacturing facilities, renewable energy parks, industrial zones, educational institutions, healthcare infrastructure, residential communities, hospitality projects, and commercial developments taking shape, Dholera Smart City is steadily evolving into one of India's most important economic, industrial, and innovation ecosystems.

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However, SmartHomes believes that true sustainability extends beyond infrastructure and technology.

As this ecosystem continues to expand through large-scale industrialisation, infrastructure creation, urbanisation, logistics networks, manufacturing clusters, and commercial activity, the region's environmental footprint will naturally grow. Maintaining ecological balance alongside economic growth will therefore require a parallel commitment towards afforestation, biodiversity enhancement, carbon sequestration, and the creation of sustainable green assets.

Recognising this responsibility, SmartHomes has chosen to initiate action at an early stage of Dholera's growth journey.

As an early step under this initiative, SmartHomes recently submitted details of its ongoing plantation efforts under the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) nationwide campaign, "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam." The company has already undertaken the plantation of more than 3,000 trees at its flagship township, Dholera Forest Estate, which forms part of a larger vision to develop a green ecosystem comprising approximately 40,000 trees within the project.

In addition, the company plans to undertake the plantation of approximately 1 lakh trees at Dholera Resort Estate as part of its long-term sustainability vision. Beyond its own developments, SmartHomes also intends to collaborate with educational institutions, local communities, environmental organisations, resident groups, and other stakeholders to promote environmental awareness, community participation, and afforestation initiatives across the region.

These efforts collectively form the foundation of SmartHomes' long-term commitment to facilitate the plantation of 5 lakh trees across Dholera and its surrounding areas, making environmental stewardship an integral part of the region's growth story.

Founder's Perspective

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rupinder Singh Khurana, Founder & Director, SmartHomes Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., said:

"Dholera is not merely a destination where we conduct business. We have been associated with this region since its inception and have witnessed its evolution from a concept on paper to a city taking shape on the ground. For us, Dholera is not just a place of business; it is an emotion and a responsibility.

The city has only just begun its development journey. Over the next several decades, infrastructure creation, industrial expansion, urbanisation, logistics, manufacturing, and commercial activity will continue at an unprecedented pace. To maintain environmental balance alongside this growth, Dholera will require not thousands but millions of trees. Someone had to take the first step, and we felt there was no reason to wait.

Our vision is simple. As Dholera grows into one of India's most important economic ecosystems, its green cover must grow alongside it. The future of development lies not in choosing between growth and sustainability, but in ensuring that both progress together."

Further elaborating on the initiative, Ms. Meenakshi Khurana, Director, SmartHomes Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., said:

"For us, sustainability is not a campaign; it is a responsibility that comes with being a long-term stakeholder in Dholera's journey. We have always believed that real estate development should contribute towards creating communities, ecosystems, and a better future for generations to come.

Green SmartHomes. Green Dholera. is our humble contribution towards building an environmentally resilient city. Through plantation initiatives, environmental awareness programs, and collaborative efforts with various stakeholders, we hope to contribute towards a broader movement where development and environmental stewardship become complementary objectives rather than competing priorities."

Beyond plantation, the initiative envisions the creation of a sustainable green ecosystem that contributes to biodiversity enhancement, carbon sequestration, improved air quality, soil conservation, climate resilience, and overall environmental well-being. SmartHomes believes that environmental infrastructure must evolve alongside physical infrastructure if Dholera is to emerge as a truly sustainable global benchmark for future urban development.

The company believes that sustainable cities are built not only through investments, roads, airports, industries, and buildings, but also through conscious environmental action, biodiversity conservation, improved air quality, and the creation of healthier living ecosystems.

The initiative aligns with SmartHomes' broader vision of responsible development and sustainability-led growth. Through Green SmartHomes. Green Dholera., the company aims to contribute towards creating a future where economic progress and environmental responsibility move forward together.

SmartHomes firmly believes that building a smart city is not merely about creating infrastructure; it is about creating a balanced ecosystem where economic progress, environmental stewardship, and quality of life coexist sustainably for generations to come.

As Dholera prepares to emerge as one of India's most important urban, industrial, and innovation ecosystems, SmartHomes remains committed to ensuring that its growth story is accompanied by an equally strong commitment towards nature, sustainability, and ecological resilience. Through Green SmartHomes. Green Dholera., the company hopes to inspire collective action towards building a future where development and environmental stewardship move forward hand in hand.

To know more, visit:

Website: www.smarthomesinfra.com

Follow SmartHomes Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.:

Facebook: facebook.com/smarthomesdholera

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LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/smarthomesinfra

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