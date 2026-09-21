SMARTIES India 2026 Shortlist Celebrates Marketing That Drives Innovation and Business Impact

The latest shortlist recognizes ambitious, consumer-led work across creativity, technology, media and measurable growth clubbed with 4 new industry awards recognizing specialist capabilities and local brands.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India --- Business Wire India Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) today announced the SMARTIES India 2026 shortlist, with 28.8% year-on-year rise in participation and 100+ new submitters joining the program. The expanded field reflects a sharper appetite for work that connects creativity, technology, and media to measurable business impact, giving the jury an elevated evolved body of work to assess.

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The momentum was reinforced by the breadth of participation, across 25 SMARTIES categories with more submissions across. The result is a shortlist shaped by a more diverse set of brands, agencies, and marketing partners, and by a market increasingly focused on effectiveness, innovation, and the ability to turn strong ideas into sustained growth.

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Entry volumes increased across 80% of comparable categories. Personalization more than doubled, rising by 107.7%, while New Product and / or Service Launch / Re-launch grew by 70.3%; AI-Driven Creative Excellence by 66.7%; Short or Long Form Video by 54.3%; and Creator / Influencer / Celebrity Marketing by 53.8%.

Company and brand-side executives make up 96.7% of the senior jury, spanning consumer goods, financial services, healthcare, automotive, technology, real estate and travel. The panel brings together leaders from established enterprises including HUL, ITC, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Tata companies and Nestlé with founders and executives from newer, growth-oriented businesses such as Bombay Shirt Company, Yoga Bar, Moxie Beauty, NOTO and Lenexis Foodworks.

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Jury chair Rajneet Kohli, Executive Director Foods, Hindustan Unilever Limited, shared his experience - “SMARTIES India 2026 showcased work that used data and innovation with purpose, solved consumer problems and proved business impact. Chairing the jury was a privilege; the caliber of work and depth of exchange were exceptional.” The shortlist reveals a clear shift in where marketing effectiveness is concentrating: • AI-labelled categories account for 16.1% of finalist listings, signalling that AI is now a material part of the effectiveness conversation.

• Commerce, retail and conversion categories represent 13.8% of finalist listings, showing how closely brand building is now tied to transaction and growth.

• Shortlisted entries appearing across multiple categories account for 42% of finalist listings, suggesting that the strongest ideas are increasingly built to work across objectives and channels.

Moneka Khurana, Managing Director and Board Member, MMA India, said - “The strongest marketing today doesn’t choose between creativity and impact. It delivers both. SMARTIES shortlist each year raised the bar for excellence and acts as a compass to show where the industry is headed.” Beyond the categories, SMARTIES India 2026 expands the Industry Awards with four new honours: Juror’s Choice Award of the Year, National Advertiser of the Year, Local Brand of the Year and Specialist Agency of the Year. The additions recognise sustained effectiveness across organisations, specialist capabilities and brand leadership, rather than only the performance of a single campaign.

The shortlist was selected through a multi-stage review by senior leaders across brands, agencies, media, platforms, and marketing technology. The Grand Jury then assessed the work against strategy, execution, creative quality, and business impact.

Jury Chair Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, NIVEA India, added - “SMARTIES shows where marketing is moving. The strongest work stayed true to consumer behaviour, cultural context and the brand, while proving business impact. Chairing the jury was as much about listening and learning as evaluating.” Shortlisted work will be examined at MMA SMARTIES Unplugged India 2026 on 9 October at Taj Lands' End, Mumbai. Jury leaders and practitioners will explore the strategic choices, execution, and measurement behind the work. Winners will be announced at the SMARTIES India Gala later that evening.

View the complete SMARTIES India 2026 shortlist at https://mmaglobal.com/smarties/awards/programs/india/overview About SMARTIES SMARTIES is MMA’s global awards platform for modern marketing effectiveness, recognizing work that combines innovation, creative strength, and significant business impact. SMARTIES programs operate across local markets, regions, and globally. Results can contribute to the MMA SMARTIES Business Impact Index and wider industry recognition through WARC Media 100 and RECMA.

About Marketing + Media Alliance The Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) is the global, nonprofit alliance of Chief Marketing Officers and senior marketing leaders working to advance marketers’ ability to create value. Led by CMOs and supported by the full marketing ecosystem, including brands, AdTech and MarTech, media, consultancies, agencies, and platforms, MMA builds evidence-based models, frameworks, and tools validated through multi-year, multi-million-dollar Think Tanks and Labs.

MMA tackles the industry’s biggest unanswered questions: what truly drives growth, what measurement methods can be trusted, how AI should be operationalized responsibly, and which organizational strategies increase business performance. MMA translates its work into applied playbooks and tools that members use to improve marketing outcomes and strengthen marketing’s ability to create enterprise value.

Headquartered in New York City, MMA operates in 16 countries across APAC, Europe, MEA, LATAM, and North America. MMA represents more than 825 corporate members and convenes the industry through 62+ global conferences annually, including its flagship U.S. gatherings: MMA’s POSSIBLE (Miami) and the MMA CMO & CEO Summit.

Learn more at mmaglobal.com To View The Image, Click On The Link Below: Jury chairs Rajneet Kohli of HUL, Geetika Mehta of Nivea, Sairam Krishnamurthy of Bombay Shirts Company with Moneka Khurana of MMA India raise a toast to the shortlist culmination and jury process.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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