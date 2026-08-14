SmartVakheel.AI Wins Legal AI Innovation of the Year 2026 at Bespoke Legal Summit

BusinessWire India

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New Delhi [India], August 14: SmartVakheel.AI, the AI-powered legal platform developed by SMARTnCODE Technologies Pvt. Ltd., has been honored with the "Legal AI Innovation of the Year 2026" award in the Litigation Workflow Management category at the prestigious Bespoke Legal Summit, held at Four Points by Sheraton, New Delhi.

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Presented in the presence of distinguished leaders from the legal fraternity, judiciary, law firms, corporate legal departments, and the LegalTech ecosystem, the award recognizes SmartVakheel.AI's contribution toward modernizing litigation workflows through artificial intelligence and workflow automation.

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This recognition marks an important milestone for SmartVakheel.AI as the platform continues to build intelligent solutions that simplify legal research, automate document drafting, assist in case preparation, and help legal professionals manage litigation more efficiently.

Unlike traditional legal research platforms, SmartVakheel.AI is designed as a Legal OS, which functions as a litigation management system for advocates, law firms, and legal professionals. The platform combines AI-assisted legal research, document drafting, case preparation, strategy building, evidence analysis, timeline creation, compliance assistance, secure document management, and collaboration into a unified legal workflow.

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Receiving this award represents SmartVakheel.AI's first industry recognition and reinforces the company's vision of making advanced legal technology accessible to legal professionals across India.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Suryanarayan Reddy, Founder, Director, and Chief Executive Officer, SMARTnCODE Technologies Pvt. Ltd., said:

"Receiving the Legal AI Innovation of the Year 2026 award is a proud milestone for our entire team. Our vision has always been to build technology that genuinely improves the way legal professionals work--not by replacing lawyers, but by empowering them with intelligent tools that save time, improve accuracy, and enhance productivity. This recognition motivates us to continue innovating for the Indian legal ecosystem."

The company also announced that this recognition is only the beginning of its broader vision. SmartVakheel.AI is continuously expanding its AI capabilities across legal drafting, intelligent legal research, litigation workflow management, and strategic case preparation. In the coming months, the platform plans to introduce additional AI-powered modules while expanding its reach to law colleges and academic institutions to help prepare the next generation of legal professionals with practical AI skills.

As India's LegalTech ecosystem continues to evolve, SmartVakheel.AI aims to become a comprehensive AI platform supporting advocates, law firms, corporate legal teams, and legal education institutions with solutions built specifically for the Indian legal system.

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