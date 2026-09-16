SMEs Save Up to 100 Hours a Month as flowpilot Brings Workflows Live in One Day

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 16: Every growing Indian business pays a hidden operational tax: manager-hours spent chasing stock figures, purchase approvals and payment follow-ups across spreadsheets and WhatsApp groups. Businesses using flowpilot by Svelto report saving up to 100 hours a month by converting these disconnected processes into live workflows-using AI to move faster while keeping critical business decisions under human control.

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flowpilot is an AI-powered Operations OS built on a straightforward observation: enterprise workflow software has often remained out of reach for Indian SMEs because of long implementation cycles, dependence on consultants and the need to replace systems that already work.

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flowpilot takes a different approach. An operations manager describes a process in plain English-such as a purchase request, stock transfer or vendor onboarding-and flowpilot generates the forms, business rules, owners, approval chains and escalations. Initial workflows can go live within one day, without coding or replacing the accounting, CRM and spreadsheet systems the business already uses.

AI creates the workflow, but it does not take control of the business. Managers decide which actions require approval, who can approve them and when an issue must be escalated. Purchases, expenses, vendor onboarding and master-data changes pause for an authorised person before moving forward, with every decision recorded in an audit trail.

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After seven months in the market, flowpilot supports 40 live workflows across Indian trading, distribution and services businesses.

“Owners don’t resist software. They resist the cure being worse than the disease,” said Yugal Kishore, CEO and Co-founder of flowpilot. “Long rollouts, consultants stationed in the office and being asked to abandon systems that teams have used for years create more disruption than value. We built the opposite: describe how your business already works, and the workflow can be running by evening. AI provides the speed, but your people retain control over every decision that matters.”

Approvals reach decision-makers through WhatsApp, Slack or email, so work does not wait for someone to log into another application. Owners receive a live view of what is pending, who is responsible and where work is delayed.

PV Enterprise, a trading and distribution business operating across four warehouses and three offices, moved stock movements, orders, approvals and payment follow-ups onto flowpilot from a combination of Tally, Zoho CRM, Excel and WhatsApp. The company now uses one live operational view while continuing to use Tally for tax compliance.

flowpilot supports workflows across operations, finance and procurement, including order tracking, inventory movement, purchase requests, vendor approvals, payment follow-ups and internal sign-offs.

For details or a live workflow demonstration, visit flowpilot.svelto.ai

About flowpilot by Svelto

flowpilot by Svelto is an AI-powered Operations OS for Indian SMEs and mid-market businesses, enabling same-day deployment of governed business workflows without code or system replacement.

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