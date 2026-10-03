Smile Train India Brings Smile Walls to Communities Across the Country for World Smile Day

Partner hospitals join the nationwide celebration, while a mobile ‘Smile Wall on Wheels’ activity takes the message across Delhi

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

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Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused organization, celebrated World Smile Day with its partner hospitals and communities across the country, inviting people to share what makes them smile and help raise awareness about cleft conditions and care.

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Smile Train India Celebrates World Smile Day with a mobile "Smile Wall on Wheels"

Through Smile Walls at partner locations, patients, families, cleft care teams and visitors were encouraged to add messages or drawings about the people and moments that bring them joy. The activities were part of Smile Train’s wider World Smile Day campaign, which uses the simple act of sharing a smile to spread kindness and build awareness for children with clefts.

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In Delhi, Smile Train India took the celebration beyond fixed locations through Smile Wall on Wheels, a mobile Smile Wall traveling to schools and public spaces across North, South and Central Delhi, including Delhi University North Campus and various popular market areas. The school visits continue Smile Train India’s awareness outreach with children and educators. At public stops, people can write what makes them smile on the wall and learn where families affected by cleft conditions can seek support.

Mamta Carroll, Senior Vice President and Regional Director for Asia, Smile Train, shared, “World Smile Day gives us a wonderful reason to bring people together. Across India, our partners are creating spaces where families and communities can share moments of happiness while learning more about cleft care. With Smile Wall on Wheels in Delhi, we are taking that conversation into schools and everyday public spaces, so that more people know support is available for children born with clefts.”

The nationwide celebrations build on last year’s Smile Wall initiative, which brought partner hospitals, schools and communities together around the same question: What makes you smile?

People can learn more about the World Smile Day campaign at www.smiletrain.org. Families in India seeking information about cleft care can call Smile Train India’s toll-free helpline at 1800 103 8301.

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