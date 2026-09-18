Smile Train Launches Comprehensive Cleft Care Reference Centre at Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre, Chennai

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 18: Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused organization, today announced the Cleft and Craniofacial Centre, Sree Balaji Medical College Hospital & Dr Rela Medical Centre, Chennai as the Comprehensive Cleft Care Reference Centre (CCRC) strengthening its efforts to advance access to high-quality, multidisciplinary cleft care while building clinical capacity through training, research and knowledge sharing.

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The CCRC builds on one of the earliest multidisciplinary cleft care programs established in 2001 with Smile Train partnership in India. This program, led by Dr Syed Altaf Hussain, has been functioning in the new state-of-the-art facility at the Sree Balaji Medical College Hospital & Dr Rela Medical Centre since 2022 with a highly experienced multidisciplinary team which provides care across different stages of a patient’s cleft journey.

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The program brings together expertise across cleft surgery, including complex procedures such as orthognathic surgery (OGS), velopharyngeal insufficiency (VPI) surgery and alveolar bone grafting (ABG), as well as nutrition, oral health, orthodontics, speech and ENT care. These clinical services support both patient care and the development of cleft care professionals.

Through the CCRC, Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre will further strengthen its focus on sharing clinical expertise, strengthening multidisciplinary practices and building capacity among healthcare professionals. The academic/ university affiliation to Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research further strengthens its role as a referral, research and resource hub for cleft care professionals from India and abroad.

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The inauguration comes as Smile Train marks 25+ years of supporting cleft care in India. Through its partnerships with hospitals and local medical professionals, Smile Train has worked to expand access to free, safe and quality cleft care while strengthening the capacity of healthcare professionals to provide treatment within their own communities.

Susannah Schaefer, President & CEO, Smile Train, said, “The launch of the Comprehensive Cleft Care Reference Centre at Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre reflects our commitment to building sustainable models of care that extend beyond individual treatment. By bringing comprehensive clinical expertise together with training, research and knowledge sharing, centres such as this can strengthen the broader cleft care ecosystem. This is another important step by Smile Train towards ensuring that people with clefts have access to quality care throughout their treatment journey.”

Mamta Carroll, Senior Vice President & Regional Director, Asia, Smile Train, said, “Cleft care has evolved significantly in India, with greater recognition that surgery is only one part of a much longer care journey. The CCRC at Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre brings together surgery, nutrition, speech, orthodontics, oral health and ENT care, alongside training and research. By building on an already strong programme, the centre can serve as an important platform for strengthening referral networks, developing cleft professionals and advancing comprehensive cleft care across the region.”

Dr Syed Altaf Hussain, Plastic Surgeon and Director, Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre, said, “Every person with a cleft has a different care journey, often requiring multiple interventions and specialists at different stages of growth and development. Over the years, we have built a multidisciplinary programme that allows these specialists to work together around the patient's needs, including managing complex cleft conditions. The inauguration of the CCRC will enable us to build further on this work, strengthen referral care and expand our contribution to training, research and knowledge sharing.”

The Comprehensive Cleft Care Reference Centre will serve as a platform for high-quality multidisciplinary cleft care while extending its expertise through referrals, professional training, research and knowledge exchange. By combining comprehensive patient care with capacity building, the centre aims to strengthen cleft care beyond the institution itself.

Smile Train’s sustainable model empowers local medical professionals with training, funding and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care within their communities. Over the past 25 years, Smile Train has supported more than 800,000 cleft surgeries in India, working with a network of partner hospitals and medical professionals across the country.

About Smile Train India

For cleft treatment-related queries or support, please call our toll-free helpline number: 1800 103 8301.

For more information, please visit www.smiletrainindia.org.

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