Smile Train Strengthens Focus on Safe Pediatric Anesthesia and Skilling at ASPA 2026

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 15: Reinforcing its commitment to safe, high-quality surgical care for children, Smile Train participated in the Asian Society of Pediatric Anesthesiologists (ASPA) Conference 2026, held at Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, from September 10–12, 2026. The conference brought together pediatric anesthesia experts from India and around the world to advance knowledge, skills, and collaboration on safe anesthesia and peri-operative care for children.

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Smile Train supported ASPA 2026 as part of its broader focus on strengthening pediatric anesthesia capabilities. Through training, education, knowledge-sharing and partnerships with medical professionals and institutions, the organization works as a facilitator and enabler to strengthen systems for safer surgical care globally, including in India.

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Smile Train’s participation included Dr. Faye Evans, Sr Pediatric Anesthesiologist and Smile Train Medical Advisory Board Member, alongside experts from India, including Dr. Vibhavari Naik, Senior Consultant Pediatric Anesthesiologist, Smile Train Advisory Council Member bringing together global and local perspectives on pediatric anesthesia and patient safety.

Children have distinct anesthesia needs compared with adults. Differences in their airways, physiology and responses to medication require specialized expertise and careful monitoring throughout the surgical journey. This becomes particularly important in cleft care, where children may have specific airway, feeding and nutritional considerations. Anesthesiologists therefore play an integral role in the multidisciplinary cleft care team, working closely with surgeons, nurses and other specialists.

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Dr. Faye Evans, Sr Pediatric Anesthesiologist and Smile Train Medical Advisory Board Member, said, “One of the most powerful ways to improve surgical safety is to create opportunities for medical professionals to learn from each other. When global expertise is combined with local clinical experience, solutions can be adapted to the realities of different healthcare settings. ASPA provides an important space for this exchange, and the learnings generated here have the potential to travel far beyond the conference room and benefit children and medical teams across geographies.”

A key pillar of Smile Train’s approach is skilling and capacity building to enhance knowledge and skill capabilities. By supporting continuing education and training opportunities, Smile Train helps strengthen local expertise so medical teams can deliver safe, quality care within their own communities. Platforms such as ASPA complement this approach by enabling specialists to exchange clinical experiences and strengthen pediatric anesthesia practices.

Dr. Vibhavari Naik, Sr Consultant Pediatric Anesthesiologist and Smile Train Advisory Council Member, said, “In India, the opportunity lies in building strong, confident medical teams that are equipped to respond to the specific needs of children. Investing in skills has a multiplier effect—the knowledge gained by one healthcare professional can strengthen teams, institutions and ultimately the quality of care available to many more children. Continued collaboration between specialists will be important as we work towards making safe surgical care more accessible across the country.”

Smile Train’s support for ASPA 2026 reflects its belief that improving child healthcare requires sustained collaboration across institutions, geographies and medical disciplines. By connecting global expertise with local knowledge and supporting the development of healthcare professionals, the organization continues to strengthen the people and systems that enable safe, comprehensive cleft care.

About Smile Train India

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