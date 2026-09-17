NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 17: Smile Train, the world's largest cleft-focused organization, today hosted Cleft Con India 2026, its annual flagship gathering for cleft-affected individuals and their families. Now in its fifth edition, the event has grown into India's largest platform of its kind, bringing together cleft community, healthcare professionals, and advocates from across the country under this year's theme, “Cleft Proud, Smile Loud”.

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This year's edition featured a keynote address by Michael Dehal, Senior Portfolio Manager at Dehal Investment Partners of Raymond James Ltd. Born with a cleft lip and palate, Michael shared how he transformed his personal journey into a story of resilience, going on to build a successful career in finance while championing greater awareness and acceptance for individuals born with clefts. His address offered the audience unique insights into overcoming stigma, building confidence, and using lived experience to inspire change.

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The day brought together cleft warriors and families for candid conversations and firsthand accounts of courage and transformation, alongside sessions exploring the emotional, social, and medical dimensions of living with a cleft, and the importance of early intervention and comprehensive care.

Susannah Schaefer, President & CEO, Smile Train, said, “Every year, Cleft Con India shows us the power of community – of individuals, families, and medical partners coming together to change the narrative around facial differences. We remain committed to ensuring every child in India has access to free, quality cleft care, no matter where they are born.”

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Mamta Carroll, Senior Vice President & Regional Director, Asia, Smile Train, added, “Cleft Con India is a reminder that pride and confidence are as much a part of comprehensive cleft care as surgery itself. This year's theme, Cleft Proud, Smile Loud, captures exactly what we see in India every year – a community that refuses to be defined by stigma, and instead leads with strength and self-acceptance.”

With over 35,000 children born with clefts in India each year, many continue to face bullying and isolation because of their facial differences. Left untreated, cleft can lead to difficulties in eating, hearing, speaking, and breathing – but timely medical intervention can transform outcomes, allowing children to thrive physically, socially, and emotionally. Smile Train works with a network of 130+ medical partner hospitals across 30 states and Union Territories in India, supporting 100% free, comprehensive cleft care through a sustainable model that trains and funds local medical professionals.

Events like Cleft Con India play a critical role in raising awareness, reducing stigma, and reinforcing the importance of early medical intervention and long-term support for individuals affected by clefts. Beyond the personal stories, discussions, and performances, this year's gathering reaffirmed the strength of community in fostering acceptance – a reminder that every individual has the right to be cleft proud, and to smile loud.

About Smile Train India

For cleft treatment-related queries or support, please call our toll-free helpline number: 1800 103 8301.

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