Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel Highlights 39% Cut in Out-of-Pocket Health Costs, Unveils Vision 2047 at Times Now Doctors’ Day Conclave

New Delhi, 30th June 2025: The 8th Edition of the Times Now Doctors’ Day Conclave, co-powered by Lupin, concluded At Andaz, New Delhi on 28th June with a strong focus on India’s healthcare transformation journey. Chief Guest Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel, Hon’ble Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Government of India outlined the government’s Vision 2047 for a healthier, inclusive, and technology-driven healthcare system.

She announced that the government has increased public health spending from 29% to 48%, reduced out-of-pocket expenses from 63% to 39%, and created 157 new medical colleges in just eleven years. She also shared that India has and 177,000 Ayushman Aarog Mandirs offering 12 essential services. She emphasized that major schemes including Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana, Amrit Pharmacy, Free Drugs and Diagnostics and Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Program are expanding access and affordability nationwide. "As we look towards 2047, our vision is to build a resilient, inclusive, and technology-driven healthcare system. Through expanded public investment and ambitious initiatives, we are ensuring that no citizen is left behind. These steps are paving the way for a healthier, stronger India," Anupriya stated.

The conclave also featured notable addresses from Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, Hon’ble Governor of Punjab, and Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of S&T & Ministry of Earth Sciences, MoS in the Prime Minister’s Office, Government of India who highlighted the government’s commitment to boosting healthcare budgets and building robust public health systems.

Shri Gulab Chand Kataria remarked,“Earlier, the medical budget of India was Rs 33,000 crore, and today it has increased to Rs 99,000 crore. More than 55 crore people are availing healthcare services, with initiatives like Ayushman Yojna which reflects the government’s commitment to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for all.” Highlighting India’s progress and challenges in the healthcare sector, Dr. Jitendra Singh, said,“India today faces the twin challenges of communicable and non-communicable diseases. We have sequenced over 10,000 Indian genomes, developed indigenous vaccines like the DNA COVID vaccine and HPV vaccine, and achieved success in gene therapy trials for hemophilia. Strengthening public health systems with early detection, preventive care, modern tools like telemedicine and AI, and public-private collaboration will be key to building a resilient, future-ready healthcare ecosystem.” Shri Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Hon'ble Governor of Tripura, eloquently captured the essence of healthcare transformation. His powerful words resonated with the audience. He stated, "Doctors are the unsung heroes of our healthcare system. I have witnessed firsthand the commitment of doctors who work around the clock, driven by a deep sense of purpose to care for their patients. The pandemic, now behind us, stands as a powerful testament to the resilience, courage, and selflessness of our medical fraternity. As we gather here today, we are reminded that the heartbeat of progress in healthcare lies in the trust between doctor and patient. In an age where information travels faster than disease, our doctors play a vital role in restoring and sustaining that trust, one act of care, one patient at a time. Transparency plays a vital role in strengthening this bond, building trust and clarity in care.India is not only healing its own but is ready to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of global healthcare” The session “Blueprint 2047: The Viksit Bharat Health Mandate” saw Sri Satya Kumar Yadav, Hon’ble Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, outline Andhra Pradesh’s roadmap towards a healthier and more resilient future. He noted, "It is universally said that health is wealth. The historical data shows that a 1% increase in life expectancy results in substantial addition to the GDP. Providing safe drinking water alone will save four lakh lives every year. Decreased diarrheal outbreaks and increased productivity will add ₹8.6 lakh crore annually to our GDP. Viksit Bharat needs an efficient, effective, accessible, affordable, and resilient healthcare system. Let's resolve to build it together by 2047 so that our healthcare system stands at par with the best in the world." In session“In Conversation: Women, Wellness & the Power of Voice,” acclaimed actress and former Member of Rajya Sabha Smt. Jaya Prada called attention to the urgent need to prioritize women’s health, particularly in rural areas. “If you ask me, compared to urban areas, in rural areas there is still a long gap in balancing priorities. A woman’s health comes as the last priority. First, her priorities go to in-laws, husband, and children. And then her health checkup is not a priority. That’s why I think we have to give women the opportunity to make their health and well-being the first priority. Only then can she be physically strong, emotionally heard, and mentally unstoppable,” she said.

The Times Now Doctors’ Day Conclave 2025 concluded with a powerful call to action: to build a future-ready, equitable healthcare system rooted in collaboration, innovation, and compassion. As India moves towards its Vision 2047 goals, the collective commitment of policymakers, medical professionals, and industry leaders reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to ensure affordable, accessible, and world-class healthcare for every citizen.

