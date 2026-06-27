Smt. Shallu Jindal Honoured with 'CSR Visionary Leader of the Year' Award

Jindal Steel Limited

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New Delhi [India], June 27: Smt. Shallu Jindal, Chairperson of the Jindal Foundation, has been conferred the prestigious 'CSR Visionary Leader of the Year' award in recognition of her leadership and contribution to social development.

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The award was presented at the 7th Edition of the Bharat CSR & Sustainability Summit & Awards 2026, organised by The Brainalytics, recently held at Pride Plaza Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi.

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The recognition acknowledges Smt. Jindal's leadership in advancing the Jindal Foundation's work towards improving the lives of communities across India. Under her guidance, the Foundation has expanded its initiatives across education, healthcare, women empowerment, skill development, livelihoods, water and sanitation, rural infrastructure, environmental sustainability, arts and culture, and social inclusion.

On receiving the honour, Smt. Jindal dedicated the recognition to the communities the Foundation serves and to the collective efforts of its partners and teams working towards building a more equitable and inclusive society.

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About Jindal Foundation

Jindal Foundation is the social impact arm of Jindal Steel, dedicated to enabling and empowering communities by consistently improving their quality of life on a sustainable basis and creating opportunities for building and catalysing equitable and inclusive prosperity. The Foundation works across education, healthcare, skill development, women empowerment, water and sanitation, environment, rural infrastructure, arts and culture, sports, and social inclusion to support sustainable and inclusive development across India.

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