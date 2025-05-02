SMU Appoints Professor Zhang Liandong as New Dean of School of Accountancy

PRNewswire

Singapore, May 2: The Singapore Management University (SMU) has appointed Professor Zhang Liandong as the new Dean of its School of Accountancy (SOA), effective 1 July 2025. With over seven years of leadership experience at SOA, Professor Zhang will lead strategic initiatives to elevate the School's academic reputation and impact.

The appointment follows an international search led by SMU's previous Provost Professor Timothy Clark, which began in January 2024 and involved extensive evaluations. The appointment has the support of SMU's Board of Trustees, faculty, and key stakeholders.

"Professor Zhang Liandong is an accomplished scholar, known internationally for his expertise in Financial Reporting, Corporate Governance, and Taxation. He is also a dedicated teacher, a proven academic leader and a respected colleague," said Professor Alan Chan, SMU's new Provost, "With Liandong at the helm, we are confident that SOA will continue to scale new heights."

Experience and Achievements

Professor Zhang has been a key member of the SOA management team since 2017, serving as Associate Dean, Research from 2017 to 2023, and as Deputy Dean since 2023. In these roles, he has been pivotal in shaping and executing SOA's education and research strategies, raising its international visibility and enhancing academic excellence. Under his leadership, the SOA achieved significant milestones, including the launch of its inaugural Ph.D. programme in 2017 and a dual-degree Ph.D. programme with Renmin University of China in 2019, both of which have bolstered the school's academic standing. His efforts also contributed to SOA's rise in the BYU rankings of Accounting Schools.

Accomplished Scholar

Professor Zhang is an internationally renowned academic whose research interests include Financial Reporting and Disclosure, Corporate Governance, and Taxation. He has an impressive publication record in leading journals such as Contemporary Accounting Research, Journal of Accounting Research, Journal of Accounting and Economics, Review of Accounting Studies, The Accounting Review, and Journal of Financial Economics. His research has made a substantial scholarly and societal impact and has won numerous awards, including Honourable Mention at the 2024 Moskowitz Prize. He is also a sought-after speaker, having delivered keynote addresses at numerous top universities.

Beyond his research, Professor Zhang has held key editorial roles, including serving as Associate Editor of the Asia-Pacific Journal of Accounting and Economics since 2015, and the International Review of Finance since 2023. He has also been the Editor of Corporate Governance: An International Review since 2020. His deep expertise and editorial leadership have further cemented his reputation in the field.

On his appointment as the new Dean of SOA, Professor Zhang said, "I am deeply honoured to accept this role and grateful for the trust placed in me by the senior management and faculty. As Dean, I am committed to fostering a culture of excellence in teaching and research while enhancing our contributions to society. Together, we will build on our strengths and strive to make a meaningful impact in the accounting field and beyond."

Professor Zhang's appointment marks a new chapter for SOA, as he aims to strengthen both educational offerings and research output, working closely with SMU's senior management, faculty, staff, and students to drive SOA's growth.

About Professor Zhang Liandong

Professor Zhang received his Ph.D. in Accounting from Nanyang Technological University in 2008 and began his academic career as an Assistant Professor at the John Molson School of Business, Concordia University. He then became a Full Professor at City University of Hong Kong in 2016 before joining SMU in 2017. Known for his dedication to education, he has taught extensively at both undergraduate and graduate levels, mentoring numerous students throughout their academic journeys.

About Singapore Management University

A premier university in Asia, SMU is internationally recognised for its world-class research and distinguished teaching. Established in 2000, SMU's mission is to generate leading-edge research with global impact and to produce broad-based, creative, and entrepreneurial leaders for the knowledge-based economy. SMU's education is known for its highly interactive, collaborative, and project-based approach to learning. Home to over 13,000 students across undergraduate, postgraduate professional and postgraduate research programmes, SMU comprises of eight schools: School of Accountancy, Lee Kong Chian School of Business, School of Economics, School of Computing and Information Systems, Yong Pung How School of Law, School of Social Sciences, College of Integrative Studies, and College of Graduate Research Studies. SMU offers a wide range of bachelors', masters', and PhD degree programmes in the disciplinary areas associated with its schools, as well as in multidisciplinary combinations of these areas. SMU emphasises rigorous, high-impact, multi- and interdisciplinary research that addresses Asian issues of global relevance. SMU faculty members collaborate with leading international researchers and universities around the world, as well as with partners in the business community and public sector. SMU's city campus is a modern facility located in the heart of downtown Singapore, fostering strategic linkages with business, government, and the wider community. www.smu.edu.sg

SMU celebrates its 25 years of meaningful impact this year, and remains committed to its vision of driving innovation, transcending boundaries and transforming lives.

