SMU MBA rises to 3rd in Asia in 2027 QS Global MBA Rankings

Highest Asian ranking to-date underscores growing employer recognition and academic strength

SMU Master of Science in Applied Finance also ranks 3rd in Asia

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SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Management University's (SMU) Master of Business Administration (MBA) has reached a new high in the 2027 QS Global MBA Rankings, rising to 3rd in Asia, its highest regional position to date, and ranking 41st globally.

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The result marks the third consecutive year that the SMU MBA has risen in Asia, climbing from 6th in 2024 to 5th in 2025, 4th in 2026 and now 3rd in 2027. It is the second highest ranked MBA programme in Singapore and remains within the top 10 per cent of more than 400 MBA programmes assessed worldwide. The strong showing is underpinned by gains in employer recognition and graduate employment, alongside a 4th-place ranking in Asia for Thought Leadership, highlighting the combination of strong career outcomes and academic excellence that defines the SMU MBA experience.

SMU Master of Science in Applied Finance also ranks 3rd in Asia

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SMU's strong performance also extends to the 2027 QS Master's in Finance Rankings, where its Master of Science in Applied Finance (MAF) ranks 3rd in Asia and 39th globally. It remains the only finance master's programme in Singapore included in the rankings, as the field expanded significantly from 248 programmes last year to 319 this year.

Academic strength with impact

Thought Leadership was another area of strength, with both programmes ranking among the world's Top 40, with the MBA at 33rd and the MAF at 19th. These results underscore SMU's Lee Kong Chian School of Business (LKCSB)'s growing standing as a source of influential research and ideas that contribute to business and management thinking.

Almost all teaching faculty at SMU's LKCSB hold doctorates, bringing deep academic expertise and research insights into the classroom. The growing influence of their research is also reflected in this year's rankings, with research impact improving for both the MBA and MAF. Students across the MBA and MAF learn from well-qualified faculty in their areas of expertise, giving them access to current thinking and research that can be applied to real-world business challenges.

Professor Shantanu Bhattacharya, Deputy Dean (Education) at SMU's Lee Kong Chian School of Business, said: "Our MBA and MAF both ranking 3rd in Asia is a strong affirmation of the quality of an SMU business education and the progress we have made over several years. This recognition reflects the calibre of our faculty, the relevance and impact of their research, and the value employers place on our graduates. We are particularly encouraged by the growing recognition from employers, which speaks to the capabilities and perspectives our graduates bring to the workplace. In the latest graduate employment survey, 86% and 78% of our MBA and MAF postgraduate students secured employment within six months of graduation respectively. Our focus remains on delivering an education that equips our students to advance their careers, seize new opportunities and lead with confidence in a dynamic and rapidly evolving Asia."

Both the MBA and the MAF are offered by the University's Lee Kong Chian School of Business (LKCSB).

The 2027 QS Global MBA and Master's in Finance rankings assessed more than 400 MBA programmes and 319 Master's in Finance programmes globally, respectively. Both rankings draw on extensive feedback from employers and academics worldwide and assess programmes across five areas: Employability, Alumni Outcomes, Thought Leadership, Value for Money and Diversity.

About Singapore Management University (SMU)

Established in 2000, Singapore Management University (SMU) is recognised for its high-impact, multi-disciplinary research that addresses Asian issues of global relevance, and for its interactive, collaborative and project-based approach to learning. Home to over 13,000 students across six schools and two colleges, SMU offers bachelors, masters and PhD programmes across Accountancy, Business, Economics, Information Systems, Integrative Studies, Law and Social Sciences, as well as executive development and continuing education programmes. SMU graduates are consistently ranked among the most employable in Singapore, and command one of the highest mean starting salaries. Through its city campus, SMU enjoys strategic linkages with business, government and the wider community in Singapore and beyond. www.smu.edu.sg

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