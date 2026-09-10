Snack Bowls Are Having a Moment: How Indians Are Building Their Own Better-For-You Mixes

New Delhi [India], September 10: Snacking in India is changing as the traditional biscuit packet and namkeen jar are increasingly making space for bowls filled with makhana, nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and berries. For many younger and urban consumers, snacking is no longer just about curbing hunger but also about making more mindful choices without compromising on taste.

The appeal of the make-your-own snack bowls lies in their simplicity. A handful of roasted makhana, almonds, pumpkin seeds, and dried US cranberries can come together in minutes to create a mix that is crunchy, naturally sweet, and easy to carry. Ingredients can also be changed depending on taste and mood, from a sweet combination of fruit, nuts, and dark chocolate to an Indian-inspired mix of makhana, peanuts, seeds, and a touch of chaat masala.

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This growing interest reflects a wider shift towards more intentional snacking. Consumers are increasingly looking for foods that offer nutritional value while still being convenient and enjoyable. For instance ingredients such as nuts, seeds, makhana and dried fruits can make a simple snack more varied and satisfying. Cranberries can add a naturally sweet-tart flavour along with antioxidants and fibre to these combinations. Antioxidant-rich foods can support the body’s natural defence against oxidative stress, while fibre is important for digestive health, making cranberries a flavourful addition to an everyday snack bowl.

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What makes the trend particularly relevant is its flexibility. There are no fixed recipes; consumers can build a bowl around what they enjoy and what they have at home. Makhana and roasted chana can sit alongside almonds, seeds and cranberries, bringing familiar Indian ingredients together with globally popular flavours.

Ultimately, the rise of snack bowls reflects a simple change in the way Indians snack: the focus is shifting from simply eating between meals to making those moments more thoughtful. With a mix of crunch, sweetness and variety, the DIY snack bowl is proving that better-for-you snacking does not have to be complicated.

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