SNAP 2026 Mock Test Registrations Open — Apply by 22nd September

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has announced the Official SNAP 2026 Mock Test, designed to give MBA aspirants an authentic, first-hand experience of the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test format ahead of the actual examination. The initiative is aimed at helping candidates familiarise themselves with the test structure, question pattern, and time management required to perform well on test day.

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Interested aspirants can apply for the Official SNAP Mock Test until 22nd September 2026, with the mock test itself scheduled for 24th September 2026. The mock test is intended to replicate the real SNAP experience as closely as possible, giving candidates a practical understanding of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) interface, question difficulty, and pacing, well ahead of the actual test dates in December.

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This preparatory initiative comes as registrations for SNAP 2026 remain open, with the registration and payment window closing on November 25, 2026 (Wednesday). SNAP 2026 will be conducted across three dates: December 13, 2026 (Sunday), December 19, 2026 (Saturday), and December 26, 2026 (Saturday), with candidates permitted to attempt up to three tests and the best score considered for admission. Results will be announced on January 12, 2027 (Tuesday).

SNAP 2026 will be conducted in 79 cities across India. The test consists of objective-type questions, and 25% negative marking applies for every incorrect answer. The registration fee is INR 2,550 per attempt, with an additional INR 1,000 per programme. Eligible candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university/institution of national importance with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST), and candidates with foreign qualifications must obtain an equivalency certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

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"SNAP continues to be the gateway to Symbiosis' premier MBA programmes, and we want every aspirant to walk into the actual test well-prepared and confident. The Official Mock Test is designed to give candidates a genuine sense of what to expect, so they can focus their preparation where it matters most," said Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman, Vice Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

The SNAP Test is the gateway to a diverse range of MBA programmes offered by SIBM Pune, SICSR, SCMHRD, SIIB, SIDTM, SIMS, SIMC, SIOM, SCIT, SIHS, SIBM Bengaluru, SSBF, SIBM Hyderabad, SSSS, SIBM Nagpur, SIBM NOIDA, and SSCANS, spanning specialised domains such as Artificial Intelligence, Analytics, Healthcare Management, Banking & Finance, Hospitality Management, Operations, Data Science, and IT Management.

All official communication will be done via:

info@snaptest.org / no-reply@snaptest.org

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has been granted Category-I status by the UGC and holds an 'A++' grade from NAAC. According to the QS World Rankings 2026, it is placed as the 4th best private university in India. U.S. News Best Global Universities Rankings 2026 places it 13th in India. Campuses are located in Pune, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Nashik, Noida, and Bengaluru.

To apply for the Official SNAP 2026 Mock Test and begin your SNAP 2026 registration, visit:

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2026

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