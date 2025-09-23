Snapdragon Announced as India’s No. 1 Premium Chipset Brand, Ahead of the Festive Season: CyberMedia Research India

Snapdragon commands 40% market share in smartphones above ₹25,000 as per CMR India Smartphone Shipment Tracker for July 2025 New Delhi, India, Sept 22, 2025: Qualcomm today announced that Snapdragon has been ranked as India’s No. 1 premium chipset brand in the smartphone segment above ₹25,000, according to the latest CMR India release. With a commanding 40% market share, this milestone reinforces Snapdragon’s leadership in the premium smartphone category and its role in powering advanced, reliable, and high-performance mobile experiences for Indian consumers.

This recognition comes at a time when Snapdragon is turning up the festive fervor with its vibrant new campaign, ‘Snapdragon Hai na’. The campaign celebrates the trust that Indian consumers place in Snapdragon-powered devices, tapping into a powerful consumer truth: when your smartphone is powered by Snapdragon, you are assured blazing-fast performance, enduring battery life, an ultimate gaming experience, pro-grade photography and AI that makes every moment smarter. ‘Snapdragon Hai na’ follows the journey of everyday smartphone buyers as they navigate the maze of choices and how Snapdragon-powered devices cut through the confusion and make the decision simple.

The campaign is being rolled out nationwide through a comprehensive 360-degree media plan, including television commercials, print ads, OTT platforms, YouTube takeovers, digital and social media activations and influencer-led engagement initiatives. By highlighting its superior performance and next-generation AI capabilities, Snapdragon speaks directly to what consumers value most, making Snapdragon a clear and the right choice.

According to CMR India, most of Indian consumers are planning to upgrade their devices this festive season. Key decision drivers include performance (89%), gaming experience (85%), and future-proofing for generative AI (45%). With its strong market share, Snapdragon is well-positioned to meet these expectations and shape the trajectory of India’s premium smartphone market.

As the country enters its peak upgrade cycle, ‘Snapdragon Hai na’ stands as more than just a marketing initiative, it is a commitment to driving innovation, enabling high-performance devices, and empowering consumers to do more with their devices. Snapdragon continues to set the standard for premium experiences in India, strengthening its position as the technology of choice for leading OEM brands and discerning users alike.

