Snow Marathon League Launched in India; SnowTails Fest in Lahaul from March 20-22

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Chandigarh [India], March 14: The Snow Marathon League (SMLg), an initiative aimed at promoting adventure sports while raising awareness about environmental conservation and animal welfare in the Himalayas, has been launched in India.

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The league has been conceptualised by the team behind the World's Highest and Asia's Only Snow Marathon held in Lahaul, which has already completed four successful editions. The initiative brings together mountain communities, adventure enthusiasts and environmental advocates to promote responsible engagement with fragile Himalayan ecosystems.

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As part of the league's activities, the SnowTails Fest, described as the world's highest snow dog race featuring dogs and their owners, will be held in Lahaul from March 20 to 22, 2026. The event follows the successful conduct of three earlier editions of SnowTails in the region.

The Snow Marathon League will also introduce the world's highest Snow Ultra, along with a Snow Walkathon, allowing a wider section of people to participate in the initiative and support environmental causes such as solid waste management and animal welfare in the Himalayas.

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Race Director Col. Schimer said the Snow Walkathon will provide an opportunity for participants who may not be ready for the challenging high-altitude marathon to still be part of the league and walk for causes close to them.

Inviting runners to the inaugural edition of the Snow Marathon Kashmir (SMK) scheduled to be held at Gulmarg on February 14, 2027, Col. J.S. Dhillon, Principal Chief of the event, said the Indian Institute of Skiing & Mountaineering (IISM), Gulmarg, will serve as the technical partner and welcomed runners and adventure lovers from across the world to experience the unique destination run in Kashmir.

Event Chief Col. Arun Natarajan, who has been instrumental in organising the Snow Marathon in Lahaul, said efforts are underway to institutionalise the league in India with support from the Indian Armed and Paramilitary Forces, which have a strong culture of endurance sports and adventure activities.

Highlighting the medical preparedness required for such high-altitude endurance events, Abhijit Singh, Director, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, said physical sports at high altitude require extensive preparation and training. He added that Fortis Hospital Mohali, a long-term medical partner of the Snow Marathon Lahaul, will continue supporting the league in its future programmes.

Speaking about the environmental vision behind the initiative, Gaurav Schimar, Founder of the Snow Marathon League, said the league aims to encourage people to reconnect with nature and work collectively to protect the planet's fragile ecosystems.

Animal welfare will also be a key focus of the initiative. Dr. Becky Metcalf, Co-founder of Manali Strays, which works for the welfare of wild and stray animals in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti, invited pet owners to participate in the SnowTails Fest and support efforts related to animal birth control, rabies eradication and creating a more animal-friendly ecosystem in the Himalayas.

Heritage conservationist Lama Stanzin Gurmat, who graced the occasion, expressed confidence that the Snow Marathon League would help promote harmony between humans, nature and all living beings.

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