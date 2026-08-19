Snugs Strengthens India’s Babywearing Segment with Science-Backed, In-House Manufactured Carriers

NEW DELHI, INDIA: Snugs, a family-owned D2C organic baby brand, is strengthening its presence in India’s babywearing segment with a range of carriers designed around ergonomics, comfort and safety. Founded by Amil Asokan and co-founder Dr. Anjali, the brand combines in-house manufacturing with medical expertise to develop products for Indian parents.

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Designed and made in India, the family-owned D2C brand combines medical insight, premium fabrics and in-house manufacturing to develop babywearing products focused on safety and comfort Snugs specialises in babywearing and manufactures its products at its own facility in India, where design, cutting, stitching and quality checks are carried out under one roof. According to the company, this integrated manufacturing approach enables greater control over product quality and safety.

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The brand says its carriers undergo months of research and development before launch, with considerations including ergonomic support for a baby’s hips and spine, weight distribution for the parent and fabric behaviour under load. Prototypes are also tested with parents before products are introduced to the market. The company further states that every carrier is pull-tested at all load points before dispatch.

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Snugs uses fabrics including organic cotton, organic linen, Tencel, Modal and lyocell across its product range. The company says it sources premium fabrics made in India, including materials that are commonly exported, and incorporates them into products for Indian consumers.

The brand's manufacturing facility is largely operated by skilled women, including women who are primary earners in their families. Snugs says it follows fair-wage and safe-working practices and does not subcontract production to unknown units. Its manufacturing processes also include low-waste cutting and batch traceability.

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“Snugs is built around the belief that baby products should combine thoughtful design, comfort and responsible manufacturing. Having manufacturing under our own control allows us to closely monitor every stage of production while developing products that we would use with our own children,” said Amil Asokan, Founder, Snugs.

Snugs currently offers a range of babywearing products catering to different stages and preferences. Its portfolio includes Snugs Embrace, a structured buckle carrier made with organic cotton and organic linen for babies from two months to 20 kg; Snugs Easy Wrap, a stretchy lyocell wrap with elastane for babies weighing 3.6 kg to 15 kg; and Snugs Side Carrier, a single-strap hip carrier designed for babies from eight months to 20 kg.

The company's portfolio also includes a Women's T-Shirt Carrier, made with Tencel and designed for newborns up to 8 kg, as well as baby essentials such as the Easy Romper, made with organic cotton for newborns to 12 months.

Snugs says it has served more than 1 lakh customers across India through its website and Amazon. The company also states that its baby carriers are among the highest-rated baby carriers on Amazon India and have been reviewed by hundreds of Indian parenting creators across Instagram and YouTube.

With its focus on babywearing, in-house manufacturing and research-led product development, Snugs aims to build a broader portfolio of baby products while continuing to focus on comfort, safety and material quality.

About Snugs Snugs is a family-owned D2C organic baby brand designed and made in India. Founded by Amil Asokan and co-founder Dr. Anjali, the company specialises in babywearing and manufactures its products at its own facility. Its product development approach combines hands-on manufacturing with medical insight, with a focus on ergonomics, comfort and safety. Snugs has served more than 1 lakh customers across India.

Website: mysnugs.in (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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