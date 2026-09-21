Sobha Singh Memorial Art Society, Andretta to Celebrate the Legacy of Legendary Artist Sobha Singh

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21: The Sobha Singh Memorial Art Society, Andretta, in association with Himachal Mitra Mandal, Mumbai, will organise a special programme on Sunday as a prelude to the 125th Birth Anniversary Year of legendary artist Sobha Singh Ji.

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The special gathering will celebrate the remarkable life, artistic legacy and contribution of Sobha Singh Ji to Indian art and culture, with particular emphasis on his deep connection with and contribution to Himachal Pradesh.

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Sobha Singh Ji’s Sikh heritage and spiritual outlook were an important part of his artistic journey. His deep respect for Sikh history, spirituality and the teachings of the Sikh Gurus found expression in several of his celebrated works, which continue to hold a special place in the hearts of art lovers and admirers of Sikh heritage.

The programme will feature a brief slideshow and an illustrated talk by Dr. Hirday Paul Singh, highlighting important aspects of Sobha Singh Ji’s artistic journey, his vision and his enduring contribution to Indian art.

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Prof. Him Kumar Chatterjee, Vice-Chancellor, Sir J. J. School of Art, Architecture & Design, will also be present on the occasion and will be associated with the special gathering celebrating the legacy of Sobha Singh Ji.

Renowned art collector Vivek Abrol, a proud Sikh and passionate promoter of India’s rich artistic and cultural heritage, will also be present on the occasion and will be felicitated for his contribution to promoting and preserving art and cultural heritage. His presence at the gathering also reflects a deep appreciation for Sobha Singh Ji’s artistic legacy and his contribution to Sikh and Indian cultural heritage.

The event is being organised as a special tribute to Sobha Singh Ji ahead of his 125th birth anniversary year and will bring together art lovers, cultural enthusiasts and members of the Himachal community in Mumbai.

The organisers have invited art lovers, admirers of Sobha Singh Ji and members of the media to join the gathering and be part of this special celebration of the artist’s life, spiritual heritage and artistic legacy.

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