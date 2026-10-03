Sobraniye 2026: Future Doctors Come Together Before Beginning Their MBBS Journey in Russia

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 3: On 1st October 2026, Rus Education, in collaboration with the Russian House in New Delhi, organized the Sobraniye 2026 - The Pre-Departure Ceremony for Indian Students preparing to embark on their journey towards MBBS in Russia. Sobraniye marks the step from preparation to departure, and sends students off with confidence, clarity, and the blessings of their families.

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The event brought together more than 300 Indian students who are ready to embark on their medical journey in top medical universities in Russia. Students heading to Orenburg State Medical University, Perm State Medical University, Mari State University, Pskov State University, and Kalmyk State University, along with students joining several other Russian medical universities, came together to celebrate the beginning of this new chapter in their academic journey.

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More than a formal pre-departure gathering, Sobraniye 2026 celebrated the aspirations and achievements that brought students to this stage while giving them an opportunity to meet fellow students and share the excitement of beginning a new chapter abroad. For many students, it was also an opportunity to meet fellow aspirants who will soon become their classmates and friends in Russia.

The event also reflected the longstanding educational relationship between India and Russia, with Indian students preparing to become part of academic communities across Russian universities.

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The inaugural session of Sobraniye 2026 brought together a distinguished gathering of delegates and representatives, including Lt. Gen. Bipin Puri, PVSM, VSM (Retd.), Director of Medical Services (North Zone), Apollo Group of Hospitals; Dr. Sanjeev K. Singh, Medical Director, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences; Dr. Vanita Mittal, Associate President of Max Institute of Medical Excellence, Max Healthcare; Ms. Elena Barman, Indian Association of Russian Compatriots; and Air Marshal (Dr.) Pawan Kapoor (Retd.), Technical Advisor, Rus Education.

While many students have completed their admission process, admissions for the 2026-27 intake continue at participating universities, subject to seat availability. Students still planning to pursue MBBS in Russia can connect with Rus Education, which brings more than 33 years of experience in international education, for guidance on university options, eligibility, fees, admission procedures, and pre-departure preparation.

Speaking to the students, Air Marshal (Dr.) Pawan Kapoor (Retd.), Technical Advisor, Rus Education, highlighted what makes Sobraniye an important moment for students and their families:

“Sobraniye is a special moment for every student and family beginning this journey. Today marks more than just the beginning of their journey to Russia; it is the beginning of their journey towards becoming doctors. We are proud to support these students as they take this important step towards their future.”

Lt. Gen. Bipin Puri, PVSM, VSM (Retd.), shared a message focused on the larger purpose of medical education. He expressed that it was an honour to be present at Sobraniye 2026 and thanked Dr. Pawan Kapoor, Ms. Elena Berman and all the delegates for bringing everyone together.

Addressing the students, he reminded them that their dream of becoming doctors is now moving closer to reality and encouraged them to embrace their new environment in Russia.

“You are not going there just to earn a degree. You are going there to become a doctor. There is a difference.”

He encouraged the students to approach their medical education with discipline and responsibility, understanding that the journey ahead is about much more than completing a degree.

Dr. Sanjeev K. Singh, Medical Director, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, congratulated the students for choosing the medical profession and reminded them that medicine is a demanding journey that requires dedication and hard work. He also acknowledged the role of parents in supporting their children as they take this important step.

“Thank you for choosing this profession. Becoming a doctor is not an easy journey. It requires hard work, dedication and commitment.”

He encouraged students to approach their medical education seriously from the very beginning, building a strong foundation through subjects such as Anatomy and Physiology and remaining consistent throughout their academic journey.

Ms. Elena Barman, Indian Association of Russian Compatriots, expressed her gratitude to Rus Education and encouraged the students to make the most of their time in Russia. She particularly emphasized the value of learning the Russian language, even when their medical programme is taught in English.

“Even though your course is in English, I encourage you to learn Russian. It will be very beneficial for you in your everyday life and during your interactions in Russia.”

She also encouraged students to explore the country, experience its culture and make the most of their time beyond the university campus.

“When you go to Russia, please explore. You will experience many new things, and I believe you will come to like and love the country.”

She further reassured the students that Rus Education would continue to support them and assist them whenever they face challenges during their journey.

The messages from the delegates encouraged students to approach their medical education with dedication, discipline, curiosity and responsibility, while making the most of the academic and cultural experiences that come with studying abroad.

For many families, the ceremony represented the culmination of months of admission preparations, documentation and planning. With departure approaching, the transition from life in India to university life in Russia is becoming a reality. For parents, it was a moment of pride as they watched their children move closer to the careers they have been working towards.

Sobraniye 2026 also highlighted the role of education in strengthening people-to-people connections between India and Russia. The participation of students, families, institutions and delegates reflected the continuing academic interaction between the two countries and the opportunities created through international education.

For Rus Education, the ceremony reflects its continued engagement with students and families throughout their international education journey, from university selection and admission guidance to pre-departure preparation and student support.

The ceremony concluded with students and families looking ahead to the journey awaiting them in Russia. For the 300+ students who gathered at Russian House, Sobraniye 2026 was more than a pre-departure ceremony; it marked the beginning of a new chapter in their journey towards medical education.

While many students have completed their admission process, admissions for the 2026–27 intake continue at participating universities, subject to seat availability. Students still planning to pursue MBBS in Russia can connect with Rus Education for guidance on university options, eligibility, fees, admission procedures and pre-departure preparation.

As one batch prepares to begin its journey, the next generation of aspiring doctors is already taking its first steps towards their own medical dreams.

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