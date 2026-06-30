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Home / Business / Social Activist Dr. Binu Varghese Wins Prestigious Award Within Two Months Along with Principal Revathi Srinivasan

Social Activist Dr. Binu Varghese Wins Prestigious Award Within Two Months Along with Principal Revathi Srinivasan

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ANI
Updated At : 06:13 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30: Social Activist Dr. Binu Varghese was conferred with the Gems of Maharashtra 2026 Award for Excellence in Journalism & Social Service at a grand ceremony held at Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, Mumbai, on 29th June.

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The award was presented by Hon'ble Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister for Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Government of Maharashtra, in the presence of several distinguished dignitaries. The event was organized by Times Network - ET NOW Swadesh.

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The ceremony also honoured Smt. Revathi Srinivasan, Principal of Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, who received recognition for her outstanding contribution to the field of education. Dr. Binu Varghese expressed that it was a privilege to share the stage with one of Maharashtra's most respected educationists.

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The Gems of Maharashtra 2026 Award marks the fifth prestigious recognition received by Dr. Binu Varghese in just two months. His recent honours include the 'Maharashtra Ratna Puraskar, Lokmat Excellence Award, Bharat Pride Award, 100 Most Influential Leaders Award, and now the Gems of Maharashtra 2026 Award, recognizing his continued contributions to journalism and social service.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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