SocioClout appoints Rahul Gupta as Chief Communications and Growth Officer to lead new reputation vertical "SocioClout SHAPE"

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 1 (ANI): SocioClout, the integrated marketing, communications and content agency, has announced the appointment of Rahul Gupta as Chief Communications and Growth Officer. Gupta will lead SocioClout SHAPE, the agency's newly launched PR and reputation vertical, which brings PR, online reputation management (ORM), content, social and influence together under one reputation strategy.

Gupta joins SocioClout from recently listed Shiprocket, where he headed PR and Corporate Communications. His career spans more than two decades across newsrooms, corporate communications teams and leading PR agencies.

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According to the company, reputation is how a brand is perceived in the market, and that perception is now formed across media, search, social, influencers, content, communities and AI. SocioClout SHAPE is built for this reality. Where most agencies optimise a single channel, SHAPE optimises the reputation a brand builds across all of them.

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The vertical works through the SHAPE framework:

-- See: Understand the reputation landscape: what is being said, where, and how thebrand is perceived.

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--Humanise: Put people behind the brand, including founders, leaders, experts, customers and creators.

--Align: Run one reputation strategy across PR, ORM, content, social and influence.

--Permeate: Take the narrative wherever perception is formed, from media and search tocommunities and AI.

-- Evolve: Measure what changes and keep sharpening the narrative, from visibility andrecall to credibility, perception and business value.

SocioClout SHAPE is designed to move brands from visibility to relevance, from negative orneutral perception to positive, and from reputation to resilience, so that a single negative storydoes not define the brand. A dedicated crisis capability protects the reputation the practice builds and allows rapid intervention when perception comes under pressure.

Shape works with clients through a staged partnership. It starts with the immediate business need, whether PR and media or reputation repair, and grows into a strategic reputation partnership as trust builds. Every intervention is meant to have a strategic job, building towards visibility, recall, credibility, perception, trust and, ultimately, business value.

"Brands are now judged in far more places than the ones they advertise in, and reputation has become a growth lever, not a support function. With SocioClout SHAPE, we're bringing PR,ORM, content, social and influence together under one reputation strategy, so our clients buildcredibility that compounds instead of chasing random bursts of visibility. Rahul brings the

newsroom instinct, the in-house experience and the agency depth to build SHAPE from the ground up, and to help us grow SocioClout itself," Bitesh Kumar Singh, Founder & CEO, said.

"Reputation is the one asset every brand is building, whether it plans to or not. Too often it ismanaged in pieces, with PR in one place, search in another and social somewhere else.SocioClout SHAPE brings those pieces together so that every communication has a job to do.I'm excited to build this with the team at SocioClout," Rahul Gupta, Chief Communications

and Growth Officer, SocioClout said.

SocioClout is a full-spectrum marketing, communications and content agency built for brandsthat want to win in the age of endless scrolling and fleeting attention. Guided by its "Brave or Nothing" philosophy, SocioClout unites strategy, creativity, technology and production under oneroof, with four in-house studios and integrated teams of strategists, creatives, filmmakers,

designers, developers and data analysts. Its services span advertising, influencer and creator marketing, film and content production, social and digital marketing, IP creation, web and app development, and PR. (ANI)

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