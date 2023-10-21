SoftBank sells 1.09% stake in Zomato for over Rs 1,000 cr

New Delhi, October 20
Nearly 9.28 crore equity shares of online food delivery platform Zomato worth Rs 1,040 crore were offloaded on Friday in a bulk deal, likely by SoftBank.
Japanese investment giant SoftBank, via its affiliate SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte, likely sold 1.09% stake in Zomato in the bulk deal, taking the online food delivery platform’s stock up more than 2% in the opening trade on the BSE. Shares exchanged hands at an average price of Rs 111.20. SoftBank held a 2.17% stake in Zomato (by September 2023 quarter).
