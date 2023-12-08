SoftBank to sell Zomato shares worth Rs 1,125 cr

IANS

New Delhi, December 7

Japanese investment giant SoftBank is likely to sell shares of online food delivery platform Zomato worth $135 million (about Rs 1,125.5 crore) via a block deal, media reports said on Thursday. The shares will be sold at a price of Rs 120.50 per share, reports a TV channel, citing sources. However, it is not clear who will be the buyers in this transaction. In October, SoftBank had sold a 1.09% stake in Zomato in a bulk deal worth Rs 1,040.5 crore via its venture capital fund SVF Growth. In August, SoftBank had sold a partial stake in Zomato through bulk deals at Rs 947 crore.