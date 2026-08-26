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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: SoftTech Engineers Limited, a leading provider of technology-driven solutions for infrastructure and construction management, has been appointed as the technology partner for the launch of India's first unified digital platform for Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) transactions, E-TDR. This pioneering initiative, introduced by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under the guidance of the Urban Development Department (UDD), Government of Maharashtra, is set to transform the way TDR transactions are conducted across Maharashtra.

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The E-TDR platform is designed to serve over 18,000 registered developers and TDR owners within the BMC ecosystem, offering a seamless, transparent, and secure digital marketplace for buying and selling development rights. TDR, a key urban planning tool, enables landowners to receive compensation in the form of additional development rights when their land is acquired for public infrastructure projects such as roads, parks, and utilities. These rights can be utilized on other plots or traded, thereby supporting planned urban growth without immediate monetary compensation.

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The newly launched E-TDR platform digitizes this process end-to-end. Buyers and sellers can access the platform to conduct transactions through real-time bidding, negotiation, and digitally signed contracts. The platform integrates secure online payment gateways and stamp duty payments through IGR systems, ensuring compliance and efficiency.

Key features of the platform include AI-enabled predictive analytics, blockchain-based TDR certificate issuance, automated compliance workflows, and a fully auditable transaction process. By leveraging advanced technologies, the platform addresses long-standing challenges such as opaque pricing, delayed approvals, and limited market access.

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The initiative is expected to significantly reduce transaction cycle times while democratizing access for small developers and individual stakeholders. It also establishes a new benchmark in GovTech-led urban governance, reinforcing transparency, security, and efficiency in infrastructure-related transactions.

Commenting on the launch, Vijay Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of SoftTech Engineers Limited, said, "This is not merely a digital platform, it is a transformation instrument for India's urban future, ensuring growth is inclusive, transparent, and technologically accountable."

This engagement further strengthens SoftTech's position as a leading indigenous technology provider driving digital transformation in governance and infrastructure. The platform aligns with the broader vision of enabling technology-led, transparent systems for urban planning and development across India.

About SoftTech Engineers Limited

SoftTech Engineers Limited (SEL) is a technology company focused on developing digital solutions for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AECO), and infrastructure sectors. The Company provides enterprise platforms that help government bodies and infrastructure organizations digitize planning, approvals, and project monitoring processes. Its key products, including CivitPLAN & CivitPERMIT (AutoDCR®), CivitINFRA (PWIMS), and CivitBUILD (Opticon) enable building plan approvals, urban governance, and infrastructure project management, supporting greater efficiency, transparency, and real-time oversight in public infrastructure and urban development.

For Further Information, please contact: investors@softtechglobal.com

Website: www.softtechglobal.com

NSE: SOFTTECH

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