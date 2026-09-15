SOHAR Port, Freezone showcases Oman as gateway for Indian businesses to global markets

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): SOHAR Port and Freezone has stepped up engagement with Indian businesses to explore manufacturing, distribution and logistics investments through Oman, with targeted B2B discussions aimed at developing partnerships and expansion opportunities across the GCC and beyond.

The two-day investment roadshow, held in New Delhi under the theme “Your Gateway to International Markets”, brought together Indian businesses, manufacturers and exporters to explore investment, trade and international expansion opportunities through Oman, according to an official release.

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The sessions, organised in collaboration with the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) at the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in New Delhi, focused on opportunities for Indian companies to establish or expand manufacturing, distribution and logistics operations through SOHAR.

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The engagement concluded with B2B meetings focused on specific investment opportunities, potential partnerships and pathways for Indian businesses looking to expand through Oman.

Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General, ASSOCHAM, said Indian businesses are increasingly looking beyond traditional markets to expand their global footprint, diversify supply chains and build international partnerships.

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“SOHAR Port and Freezone offers a platform for these ambitions, and this engagement creates an opportunity for our members to explore practical investment and business opportunities that can support their long-term international growth,” he said.

The roadshow highlighted SOHAR’s integrated port and freezone ecosystem, investment opportunities across key industrial sectors and the infrastructure and connectivity supporting businesses operating from Oman.

SOHAR Port and Freezone has total investments of more than USD 30 billion across the Port and Freezone and handles more than 72 million tonnes of cargo annually, according to the statement.

Dr Raid Al Rubaiey, CEO of SOHAR Freezone and Deputy CEO of SOHAR Port, said India represents “an important and growing dimension” of SOHAR’s international investment landscape, with established Indian businesses already contributing to its industrial ecosystem.

“There is significant potential to deepen this relationship through investments that complement our industrial clusters, strengthen value chains and create new opportunities for growth,” he said.

The latest engagement builds on earlier webinars conducted with ASSOCHAM and moves the discussions towards specific investment and partnership opportunities. The focus now is on developing these business discussions into longer-term expansion and international market opportunities for Indian companies through Oman. (ANI)

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