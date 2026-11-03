Sohna Road Witnesses Rising Demand for Luxury Floors; Strong Connectivity and Property Appreciation Boost Investment Potential

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 3: Sohna Road has emerged as one of the most promising residential destinations in the National Capital Region (NCR), witnessing heightened demand from both homebuyers and investors. Backed by robust infrastructure development, enhanced connectivity, and the growing preference for spacious living, the region is rapidly transforming into a sought-after hub for luxury residential developments. Among the key trends shaping the market is the increasing demand for luxury floors, which are attracting discerning buyers seeking exclusivity, privacy, and a superior lifestyle experience.

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In recent years, homebuyers have been gravitating towards low-density residential formats that offer larger living spaces and greater flexibility. Luxury floors along Sohna Road have become particularly appealing due to their spacious layouts, independent living experience, and modern amenities. The shift in buyer preferences towards expansive homes has further strengthened the appeal of the region, especially among families looking for comfort, convenience, and long-term residential value.

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Another significant factor driving the market is the strong presence of end users. Unlike speculative investment-driven markets, Sohna Road is witnessing healthy demand from genuine homebuyers who intend to reside in the properties they purchase. This trend has contributed to the creation of a stable and sustainable real estate ecosystem, ensuring consistent growth and long-term value appreciation. End-user demand not only reflects confidence in the region’s residential prospects but also contributes to the overall maturity of the market.

The investment outlook for Sohna Road remains highly positive. The area has witnessed considerable property appreciation over the years, supported by continuous infrastructure upgrades and growing residential demand. Investors are increasingly viewing Sohna Road as a strategic destination that offers the dual advantages of capital appreciation and quality living. As residential developments continue to gain momentum and commercial activity expands across the region, the prospects for sustained value growth remain strong.

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Connectivity continues to be one of the biggest strengths of Sohna Road. The corridor enjoys seamless access to key parts of Gurugram and Delhi through a well-developed network of roads and highways. Its proximity to major business districts, Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and other important infrastructure corridors has significantly enhanced accessibility for residents. Improved connectivity has not only reduced travel times but has also increased the attractiveness of the area among working professionals and families.

Commenting on the growing prominence of the region, Mr. Saransh Trehan, Managing Director, Trehan Group, said, “Sohna Road has evolved into a dynamic residential destination that perfectly aligns with the aspirations of today’s homebuyers. The demand for luxury floors is being driven by a preference for spacious homes, premium lifestyles, and enhanced privacy. At the same time, continuous infrastructure development and excellent connectivity are creating significant opportunities for property appreciation. The strong participation of end users reflects the confidence buyers have in the long-term potential of the region. We believe Sohna Road will continue to attract both homeowners and investors, making it one of the most promising growth corridors in Gurugram.”

With evolving buyer preferences, improving infrastructure, and a robust real estate ecosystem, Sohna Road is well-positioned to maintain its growth trajectory and strengthen its reputation as a preferred destination for luxury living and long-term real estate investment in the NCR.

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