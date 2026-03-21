Sohum Linen Sees Huge Response at AAHAR 2026, Announces Two Major Launches

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New Delhi [India], March 21: Sohum Linen, a leading innovator in premium hotel linen solutions, is proud to announce its monumental success at the recently concluded Aahar Exhibition, held at Pragati Maidan from March 10th - 14th, 2026. The event served as a high-octane stage for the company to showcase its market dominance, innovative product engineering, and aggressive expansion strategy.

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A Landmark Response at Aahar 2026

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The Sohum Linen pavilion became a central hub for hoteliers, institutional buyers, and industry leaders throughout the five-day event. The overwhelming response underscored a shifting market demand toward quality and durability.

The exhibition was a resounding triumph for Sohum Linen, with visitors thronging their booth to experience the company's commitment to quality and innovation. "Aahar has been a game-changer for us," said Rounak (Sohum Linen Founder). "The super successful response underscores our position as a fast-growing leader in the linen industry, fueling our expansion across India."

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Innovation in Every Thread: The Trademarked White Series

The highlight of the exhibition was the official launch of Sohum Linen's latest innovative range of trademarked white fabrics. Specifically engineered for the rigorous demands of the hospitality and institutional sectors, these three tiers are designed to outlast and outperform any standard fabric on the market:

- Essential: The foundation of durability, offering a crisp, professional aesthetic for high-turnover environments.

- Advantage: A premium balance of comfort and longevity, providing a superior tactile experience for guests.

- ProCare: The pinnacle of institutional textile technology, featuring enhanced resistance to wear and industrial laundering.

These collections represent a significant leap forward in textile science, ensuring that hotels can maintain a "like-new" appearance for significantly longer cycles than traditional linens.

"The energy at Aahar this year was electric," said a spokesperson for Sohum Linen. "The feedback from our partners and new visitors confirms that the industry is no longer satisfied with 'generic'. They are looking for textiles that offer a competitive edge, and we proved that Sohum Linen is the brand providing exactly that."

Scaling New Heights: The Narela Logistics Hub

In a move to solidify its footprint in the region, Sohum Linen also announced the launch of its brand-new 25,000-square-foot warehouse facility located in the Narela region, near Delhi.

This strategic investment is a direct response to the company's rapid growth. The new facility will serve as a central nerve center for the Northern Indian market, ensuring:

- Faster turnaround times with reduced shipping windows for clients in Delhi-NCR and neighboring states.

- Enhanced inventory depth with immediate availability of the new Essential, Advantage, and ProCare ranges.

- Efficient supply chain management to meet high-volume demands of major hotel chains.

A Future of Rapid Growth

Sohum Linen's performance at Aahar 2026 is a testament to its trajectory. With a combination of cutting-edge product development and a robust physical infrastructure, the company is positioned as a leader in the Indian textile landscape. As Sohum Linen continues to grow at a record-breaking pace, its commitment remains the same: delivering fabrics that set the standard for excellence.

About Sohum Linen

Sohum Linen is a leading provider of premium textile solutions for the hospitality and institutional sectors. Known for its innovation and quality, the company provides a wide range of linens designed to withstand the rigors of commercial use while maintaining aesthetic elegance.

Media Contact

Dipjyoti Mahanta

info@sohumlinen.com

+91 91340 33440/410

www.sohumlinen.com

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