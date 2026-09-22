SOIL Institute of Management Opens Admissions for PGDM, PGPM & PGPM-HR 2027–29 Batch

Gurugram, September 22, 2026: SOIL Institute of Management has announced the commencement of admissions for 2027–29 batch, inviting fresh graduates and young professionals to join a future-focused management programme that integrates Design Thinking, Liberal Arts, and Management to prepare leaders for an AI-driven business world.

The institute is strengthening its curriculum by integrating AI across management disciplines and placing greater emphasis on experiential, learning-by-doing approaches. The curriculum is also being aligned with emerging opportunities in areas such as AI-enabled business functions, analytics, digital transformation, product management and HR technology.

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Co-created by 32 Indian and multinational companies, the programme blends academic learning with real-world business exposure through live consulting projects, CXO masterclasses, company immersions, one-on-one mentorship, and Design Thinking Bootcamps that enable students to tackle complex business and social challenges.

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"Management education must prepare students not just for the jobs of today, but for a future where technology, human values, and innovation must work together," said Anil Sachdev, Founder, SOIL Institute of Management. "At SOIL, we focus on developing leaders with character, competence, and the ability to create meaningful impact in organisations and society."

The institute's learning model extends beyond the classroom through international academic collaborations with institutions such as POLIMI Graduate School of Management (Italy), Shizenkan University (Japan), Royal Roads University (Canada), University of New Brunswick (Canada), and Johannesburg Business School (South Africa), providing students with valuable cross-cultural business exposure.

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Admissions process

In line with its leadership-first philosophy, SOIL follows a holistic admissions process that evaluates candidates beyond academic performance. Applicants are assessed through a combination of aptitude test scores, academic achievements, extracurricular involvement, work experience (where applicable), and performance in group exercises and personal interviews.

Selection Criteria & Application

The institute accepts valid scores from CAT, XAT, GMAT, CMAT, MAT, NMAT, SNAP, and ATMA, with the best available score considered during evaluation. Final-year students graduating in 2027 are also eligible to apply, provided they meet the prescribed academic requirements.

SOIL's admissions philosophy seeks candidates who demonstrate curiosity, independent thinking, creativity, analytical ability, and the willingness to grow into responsible business leaders capable of navigating an increasingly dynamic global economy.

Today, SOIL's alumni network spans 2,500+ professionals across 300+ organisations in six continents, reflecting the institute's growing presence across industries and leadership roles.

Applications for the June 2027 intake are now open through the institute's official admissions portal - https://www.soil.edu.in/pgdm/admissions-process/

About SOIL Institute of Management

SOIL Institute of Management is a Gurugram-based business school established to develop responsible, future-ready leaders through experiential learning, industry-led education, and purpose-driven leadership development. Its AICTE-approved programmes combine management education with Design Thinking, Liberal Arts, and global learning opportunities to prepare graduates for the evolving world of business.

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