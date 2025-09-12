New Delhi [India], September 11: The race for the best crypto to buy in 2025 is heating up as Solana, Shiba Inu, and MAGACOIN Finance capture attention. With institutional activity around Solana, breakout signals for SHIB, and MAGACOIN’s audited and secure ecosystem offering a 50% bonus for early buyers, these three altcoins are standing out.

Solana Gains Institutional Backing With Treasury Strategies

Solana has become the centerpiece of multiple institutional plays in recent weeks. Sharps Technology announced a $400 million private placement to establish one of the largest Solana-focused treasury strategies in the market.

Backed by a newly formed advisory team, the company aims to scale Solana adoption as part of its long-term corporate digital asset plan.

The blockchain is also enjoying growing developer activity, with over 7,500 developers joining its ecosystem in 2024 alone. Solana continues to dominate usage metrics, generating $1.3 billion in app revenue year-to-date and processing billions in daily trading volume.

It remains the most actively used blockchain with millions of daily wallets and one of the highest real transaction throughputs.

Institutional support extends further as Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are in discussions for a $1 billion Solana treasury firm with backing from the Solana Foundation. At the same time, MEXC concluded Solana Eco Month, logging $400 billion in trading volume and over 128,000 participants.

With mainstream interest accelerating, ETF filings, rising liquidity, and growing developer adoption, many analysts are listing Solana as one of the top altcoins to watch heading into 2025.

Shiba Inu Analysts Point to a Breakout Setup

Shiba Inu has struggled over the past year, underperforming compared to larger-cap coins. However, analysts suggest the long accumulation phase could be ending. TradingView analyst Hamidemo noted SHIB is closing in on the final stages of a large triangular pattern, hinting at an explosive move ahead.

His chart projects a potential 528% upside, with a target around $0.000078. Other market watchers, including Javon Marks and Sheriff, support the bullish case, expecting SHIB to regain levels near its all-time high once accumulation phases resolve.

Despite recent quiet price action, analysts argue SHIB could quickly move once interest returns to meme coins. For traders seeking the best crypto to buy in 2025, Shiba Inu remains a speculative but highly followed altcoin.

MAGACOIN FINANCE: Security and a 50% Early Bonus

While Solana and SHIB are drawing attention for performance and patterns, MAGACOIN Finance is gaining traction for a different reason — its audited, security-first infrastructure combined with a presale bonus that amplifies entry value. Early buyers using the code PATRIOT50X receive 50% extra tokens, creating urgency for those looking to secure allocations before listings.

Audited by CertiK and HashEx, the project has emphasized safety and transparency as its foundation. For traders seeking a safer entry point in new altcoins, MAGACOIN Finance is repeatedly cited by analysts as one of the best crypto to buy in 2025.

Conclusion: How to Position in This Market

Altcoin watchers heading into Q4 have three clear choices: Solana with its institutional adoption, Shiba Inu with its possible breakout setup, and MAGACOIN Finance with its audited, bonus-driven entry. Each plays a different role in a portfolio. Traders should decide early where to allocate and avoid waiting until the market shifts. Those eyeing MAGACOIN can act now by visiting the official website or its presale page.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)