DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Solar companies making big profits now, but earnings may slow in next 3 years: DAM Capital

Solar companies making big profits now, but earnings may slow in next 3 years: DAM Capital

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:20 AM Dec 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): Indian solar companies are earning very high profits right now, but these profits are expected to slow down in the coming years as more factories open and competition increases, according to a report by DAM Capital.

Advertisement

The report explained that domestic solar module and cell makers are currently enjoying super-normal margins. This is mainly because imports are restricted and India does not yet have enough domestic manufacturing capacity. Due to limited supply and strong demand, companies are able to earn higher returns at present.

Advertisement

It stated, "Domestic manufacturers are earning exceptionally high returns currently due to import restrictions and limited domestic capacity. However, rising competition and rapid expansion in module and cell capacities will normalise profitability over the next three years."

Advertisement

The report also said that many companies are rapidly expanding their module and cell manufacturing capacities. As more players enter the market and supply increases, competition will rise. Because of this, profit margins are expected to come down gradually over the next three years.

By FY27E, the report expects module margins to fall sharply. At the same time, returns from cell manufacturing are also likely to moderate as large-scale capacities start operations. This means companies may not earn the same level of profits as they are earning today.

Advertisement

Even so, the report added that profits in the solar industry will not disappear completely. Instead, the profit pool is expected to move towards upstream products. As government policies change and supply chains become stronger, companies that make products higher up in the value chain are likely to benefit more.

The report noted that companies that can quickly move into backward integration will be in a stronger position. By making more parts of the solar value chain themselves, these companies can capture a larger share of profits before competition increases further.

The report also expects this focus on local manufacturing to expand further into areas such as Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), inverters and other related products. This is expected to create new opportunities for companies to grow, diversify and build stronger businesses.

Overall, the report said that while current high profits may reduce, companies that expand smartly and move up the value chain will continue to benefit from India's fast-growing solar sector. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts