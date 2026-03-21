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Home / Business / Solarium Commissions 1 GW Solar Module Manufacturing Facility in Ahmedabad

Solarium Commissions 1 GW Solar Module Manufacturing Facility in Ahmedabad

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PTI
Updated At : 05:22 PM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], March 19: Solarium Green Energy Limited (“Solarium”), a leading rooftop solar EPC company in India, is pleased to announce the commissioning of its solar module manufacturing facility with an installed capacity ofRs 1 GW (1000 MW) in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This milestone marks the successful implementation of the company’s backward integration strategy, announced in June 2025. The facility has been established with fully automated, latest-generation manufacturing machinery at an estimated capex of approximately ₹90 crore (excluding working capital).

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The plant is a technologically advanced facility, capable of manufacturing large-format G12 solar modules of up to Rs 725 Wp. It will produce high-efficiency Crystalline Silicon Solar PV modules using technologies such as TOPCon cells, half-cut cells, and bifacial modules, supported by high-precision imported equipment, including tabber-stringers, laminators, and sun simulators.

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Solar modules account for 50–60% of total EPC project costs. The commissioning of this facility is expected to strengthen Solarium’s supply chain, reduce dependence on third-party suppliers, accelerate execution timelines, and improve margins through captive consumption. This move also positions Solarium as an integrated solar solutions provider.

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At approximately 85% plant utilization, the facility has the potential to generate annual revenues exceeding ₹1,000 crore, subject to prevailing market conditions and module pricing, if modules are sold in the market. The facility is expected to serve both internal requirements and external customers, including other EPC players and the broader B2B market.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Ankit Garg, Chairman & Managing Director, Solarium Green Energy Limited, said: “The commissioning of this facility marks a significant milestone in our growth journey. Delivered in under nine months, the plant reflects our strong execution capabilities. With a fully automated line capable of producing high-efficiency G12 modules of up to Rs 725 Wp, this facility strengthens our supply chain, enhances execution capabilities, and supports margin improvement across our EPC business.” (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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