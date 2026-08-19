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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 19: As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, Solaryaan has announced the launch of its biggest-ever and most comprehensive inverter portfolio, strengthening its vision of enabling greater energy independence for Indian homes, businesses and industries. Solaryaan is introducing new Hybrid and All in One(AIO) inverters for the Next Generation to make them Energy Independent. The portfolio brings together grid-tied inverters, hybrid inverters, All-in-One energy storage systems, BESS and microinverters, covering applications ranging from residential solar installations to commercial and industrial projects. The launch marks another step in Solaryaan's evolution from an inverter-focused company towards an integrated energy solutions provider.

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Manoj Patel, Founder & CMD, Solaryaan, said, "Independence today is also about having greater control over the energy we depend on. Our biggest-ever inverter portfolio reflects Solaryaan's belief that the next phase of India's solar journey will be defined by generation, storage and intelligent energy management working together. With our expanded hybrid and energy storage solutions, we are enabling customers to generate their own power, store it and use it more intelligently. This is our contribution towards powering India's journey to energy independence."

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At the heart of the new portfolio is Solaryaan's expanded range of hybrid energy solutions, designed to enable customers to generate, store and intelligently manage their energy. The SYH Series, a three-phase hybrid inverter range covering 5kT-15kT, is compatible with Solaryaan's proprietary high-voltage batteries. The SYH3 Series, covering 15kT-30kT, is designed for larger energy requirements. It features three MPPTs and two battery sets, allowing greater flexibility across different applications. For larger commercial and industrial applications, the SYH Series 50kT-125kT offers separate terminals for grid, generation and load, supports parallel operation of up to 10 inverters on-grid and four off-grid.

Chirag Patel, CEO, Solaryaan, added, "The new range of inverters are specially designed around India's energy needs. The expanded range comes at a time when India's solar market is moving beyond simply generating renewable electricity towards storage, resilience and intelligent energy management. It is feeding the company's broader ambition to build an integrated clean energy ecosystem."

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Solaryaan is also introducing its AIO Series, a single-phase energy storage system combining a hybrid inverter and a 10.24 kWh battery pack in an integrated solution. It offers 6,000 life cycles, a 10-year on-site warranty, 95% depth of discharge and IP66 protection, along with double off-grid backup capability and a one-channel UPS function.

The portfolio is further complemented by Solaryaan's microinverter range, which includes 600W-1200W and 1600W-2400W variants. The systems offer independent module-level monitoring, low DC voltage, high generation efficiency and more. The micro inverters are an important part of the residential solar power unit.

Solaryaan introduced Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) which is an intelligent energy storage solution engineered for commercial, industrial, and utility applications. Designed to store excess solar power and stabilize energy demands, it integrates seamlessly with the hybrid and micro inverters as part of their expanding clean-tech portfolio.

About Solaryaan

Founded in 2019, Solaryaan is a clean energy technology company offering Solar Inverters, Hybrid Energy Solutions, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), EV Chargers, and Energy Management Solutions. Having powered more than 500,000 solar installations across India, the company is committed to accelerating the nation's clean energy transition through innovation, quality, and service excellence, guided by its purpose of Empowering a Billion Lives with Clean Energy.

For more information visit: https://www.solaryaan.com/

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