Sold-out bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026 brings 1,100+ exhibitors and nationwide equipment demand to Greater Noida

VMPL

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11: bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026, India’s biggest trade fair in 2026 for construction machinery, building material machines, mining machines and construction vehicles, will take place at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, from 15-18 September.

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The sold-out eighth edition will feature more than 1,100 exhibitors across 1.45 million sq. ft., with over 75,000 visitors from more than 100 countries expected. The Government of Bihar will participate as State Partner, while buyer delegations from more than 15 states and Union Territories will bring equipment requirements from infrastructure markets across India.

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Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur headline the 2026 edition as its brand ambassadors, bringing the energy, ambition and national pride of Indian sport to the people and companies building the country’s future. The campaign also unveils buno, the show’s new mascot, alongside the powerful new anthem, ‘India is Building. India is Moving.’

A marketplace shaped by project requirements

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As of August 2026, India’s construction equipment industry is entering a decisive growth phase. The Union Budget 2026–27 has raised public capital expenditure to a record ₹12.2 lakh crore, around 9% higher than the previous Budget Estimate, while introducing a dedicated scheme to strengthen domestic manufacturing of advanced construction and infrastructure equipment. This investment is expected to accelerate activity across highways, railways, metros, airports, logistics corridors, mining and urban infrastructure. This scale of opportunity is also raising the standard for every equipment investment.

“India’s infrastructure ambitions demand equipment that performs decisively in the field, not merely on paper. Buyers are looking beyond specifications to measurable productivity, uptime, operating economics and the strength of the support network behind every machine. bauma CONEXPO INDIA brings the full equipment ecosystem together, enabling informed investment decisions and turning market demand into concrete business opportunities,” said Bhupinder Singh, President IMEA, Messe München, and CEO, Messe Muenchen India.

Against this backdrop, bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026 brings the complete construction equipment ecosystem together at a critical point in the industry’s growth. The platform connects equipment manufacturers, component and attachment suppliers, technology providers, engine and power-system companies, tyre manufacturers, financing partners and after-sales specialists with the buyers responsible for fleet and project investments.

With thousands of products and technologies across earthmoving, road construction, concrete, lifting, mining, material processing and supporting systems, the show enables buyers to compare competing solutions in one place. They can examine machines first-hand, assess application suitability, discuss productivity and operating costs, explore financing options, and evaluate service networks and spare-parts support before committing capital.

“For contractors, equipment is a project-critical asset. The right machine can accelerate delivery, protect margins and raise execution standards, while the wrong choice can create costly delays. bauma CONEXPO INDIA gives buyers a direct platform to test options, challenge suppliers and secure the machines, financing and lifecycle support required to deliver with confidence,” said Shri Ravindra Tyagi, National President, Builders’ Association of India (BAI)

The complete equipment value chain

The exhibition will cover four key categories:

* Construction Machinery: Equipment for earthmoving, road construction, lifting, conveying, concrete handling, maintenance and project-site operations.

* Building Material Machines: Plants and machinery for concrete products, prefabricated components, asphalt, dry mortar, cement, lime and gypsum, including handling and packaging systems.

* Mining Machines: Equipment for raw-material extraction, material handling and mineral processing.

* Construction Vehicles: Vehicles used across construction, infrastructure, mining and project-site operations.

The exhibition will also feature components, technologies and services, including engines, power systems, transmission and fluid technology, tyres, wear parts, process control, navigation, communications, safety solutions, maintenance and technical support.

Leading Indian and international manufacturers in the exhibitor line-up include Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Ammann India, Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT), Caterpillar India Pvt Ltd, CEAT Limited, Cummins India Limited, Escorts Kubota Limited, HD Construction Equipment India Pvt. Ltd, JCB India, Jindal Steel Ltd, JK Tyre India Ltd, Liebherr India, LiuGong India, Larsen & Toubro Limited, PALFINGER India Pvt Ltd, PERI India Pvt Ltd, Propel Industries Pvt Ltd, Putzmeister Concrete Machines Pvt Ltd, Puzzolana Machinery Fabricators, SANY India, Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd, TADANO CRANES INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED, Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Ltd, Tata Motors India Ltd, Terex India Pvt Ltd, Volvo Construction Equipment, Wirtgen India Pvt Ltd, XCMG MACHINERY (INDIA) Pvt Ltd, Zoomlion India Pvt Ltd and many more.

“The country's continued focus on infrastructure creation, manufacturing growth, urbanisation, and economic development provides significant opportunities for the construction equipment industry. bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026 exhibition provides a valuable platform for showcasing new technologies, exchanging knowledge, and developing business partnerships. It reflects the scale, progress, and future potential of the construction equipment industry in India. At a time when the industry is navigating both global uncertainties and new opportunities, the exhibition serves as an important forum for collaboration, innovation, and shaping the future direction of the sector,” said Deepak Shetty, President, Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers’ Association and CEO and Managing Director, JCB India.

Government and state participation broaden market access

As State Partner, the Industries Department, Government of Bihar, will showcase the state as an emerging destination for infrastructure, construction and industrial investment in Eastern India. In addition, confirmed buyer delegations will attend from Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and more. This national participation gives exhibitors access to demand from established equipment centres as well as regions witnessing new project activity, fleet expansion and replacement requirements.

The Buyer–Seller Forum will support focused one-to-one meetings between suppliers and procurement, sourcing, technical, project and asset-management teams. Buyers can identify relevant exhibitors in advance, while suppliers gain clearer insight into regional and project-specific requirements.

International participation expands sourcing options

International pavilions from Germany, China, Taiwan and Italy, alongside exhibitors from across the world, will bring a powerful showcase of global innovation to Indian buyers. Visitors can discover advanced machinery, components and technologies, compare solutions for local applications and operating conditions, and engage directly with international experts on performance, reliability and service support.

For Indian OEMs and component manufacturers, the international presence opens the door to new sourcing opportunities, localisation partnerships, technology transfer, joint manufacturing ventures and access to global markets. It is a high-value platform for building connections that can strengthen India’s equipment ecosystem and accelerate the next generation of construction and mining solutions.

Technical programmes address industry priorities

Specialist industry associations will lead application-focused discussions alongside the exhibition:

* The Indian Demolition Association will present ‘Engineering the Future of Deconstruction’.

* The Indian Concrete Institute – Delhi Chapter will address ‘New Ingredients for Durable RCC for Longer Service Life’.

* The Fluid Power Society of India will host ‘Powering the Future of Construction Equipment Industry with Advanced Fluid Power Solutions’, followed by its Fluid Power Leadership Forum.

The programmes will connect technical knowledge with the machinery and systems displayed on the exhibition floor.

Industry-wide support

bauma CONEXPO INDIA is organised by Messe München and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, with the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers’ Association as Partner Association and the Builders’ Association of India as Joint Organizer. The 2026 edition is supported by the National Highways Authority of India and the National Institute of Rock Mechanics. Demtech India will be co-located with the exhibition.

bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026 will serve as a major decision-making marketplace where project demand meets manufacturing capacity, new technologies meet operating realities, and investments shaping India’s next infrastructure cycle move closer to execution.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

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